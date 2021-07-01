Comment les entreprises européennes peuvent concilier souveraineté des données et cybersécurité Noel Penzer Découvrez comment les organisations européennes peuvent renforcer la cybersécurité, améliorer la résilience numérique et relever les défis liés à la souveraineté des données dans un contexte de pressions géopolitiques et réglementaires en évolution. 05 mars 2026

Tableau de bord de performance écologique : mettez en lumière votre empreinte carbone numérique Eoghan Kelly Le tableau de bord de performance écologique de Fastly offre un accès instantané aux données sur les émissions liées à l’électricité de scope 2 et 3. Comprenez et optimisez votre empreinte carbone numérique en toute simplicité. 09 septembre 2025

Maximisez les performances de Compute avec Log Explorer & Insights Namit Shivaram Surveillez et dépannez les services Fastly Compute avec Log Explorer & Insights. Obtenez des informations détaillées, optimisez les performances et déboguez plus rapidement pour des applications efficaces. 13 août 2025

Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta Namit Shivaram We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta! Store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly platform. 23 avril 2024

Les formules Fastly viennent d'être mises à niveau Dom Soegono, Delen Trance Les formules de produits Fastly sont encore meilleures. Découvrez les toutes dernières fonctionnalités de notre formule Services réseau et bien plus encore ! 22 janvier 2024

OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application. 21 juillet 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL Andrew Betts We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the stories of your end user's journeys mapped end to end. VCL services can emit OpenTelemetry data, and be part of that story. 11 juillet 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant Andrew Betts One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds. But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system, "in front". To feel like Fastly is truly part of your application architecture, you need to observe your whole system at the same time, in one place. OpenTelemetry is a new standard that can help. 23 juin 2022

Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly Dom Soegono Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or reach faster incident response times through our new domain-level visualizations and data sets. 28 janvier 2022

Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI Dom Fee Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability. 15 décembre 2021