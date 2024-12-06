L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly

Emily Friedberg

Group Vice President, Global Sales Acceleration, Fastly

WebAssemblyCompute

We recently announced our growing ecosystem of Compute@Edge partners who are tapping into our powerful edge cloud network and using Compute@Edge to bring their solutions even closer to customers. We’re thrilled to count Fauna, a globally distributed database, among those partners helping us push the boundaries of what’s possible at the edge. This blog highlights how Climatiq, a Berlin-based startup providing embedded carbon intelligence, paired Compute@Edge with Fauna to meet their goals and deliver a better user experience. 

Climatiq’s mission to drive climate action through data and insight is as ambitious as it is straightforward. The need for widespread climate action is apparent. Yet, to make sure our actions are well-informed and build on reliable, measurable data, we need to significantly increase transparency — transparency into greenhouse gas emissions data, corporate impact reporting, and whether decarbonization is moving fast enough.

Climatiq strives to solve this challenge by combining scientifically vetted, open data with a versatile API that can be embedded in any software a company uses. Climatiq’s rationale is simple: Every organization has their own specific setup, a slate of applications and services they use, and activities they pursue to succeed. The data that lets them track and understand how they are performing from a climate perspective is generally tied to these earlier software choices, such as accounting, cloud services, project management, travel bookings, or office supplies. All of these systems provide the activity data needed to calculate an organization’s greenhouse gas emissions. Activity data represents actions we take on a daily basis, such as taking the train from Paris to Berlin, spending $1,000 on soft drinks, or staying a night at a hotel.

While Climatiq’s own product is helping other organizations make data-driven climate decisions, Climatiq has kept climate efficiency in mind while creating their own technical architecture. To achieve this, they chose Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer because of their distributed and serverless architectures.

Why distributed and serverless?

Climatiq created its architecture with three goals in mind, in priority order: low emissions, low global latency, and short time to market. To ensure they meet these goals, they rely on distributed by default and serverless technologies.

Distributed

Having distributed infrastructure ensures that requests to the Climatiq API are returned from the closest possible compute or database nodes, keeping global latency low, and reducing emissions caused by network traffic reaching distant servers. To do this Climatiq chose to use Fastly’s Compute@Edge platform because it supports Rust and WebAssembly, enabling them to write extremely efficient and scalable software. They quickly realized that to truly keep latency low, it wasn’t enough for only their compute nodes to be distributed, they also needed their databases to be as close as possible to their compute nodes to reduce network traffic. This is why Climatiq chose Fauna, a serverless database with globally distributed architecture that allowed them to securely store sensitive climate data while maintaining low latency and emissions.

Serverless

Climatiq chose serverless technologies to keep emissions low while improving their time to market. Serverless technologies ensure low emissions because Climatiq can scale their infrastructure to zero when there’s no traffic to their API, avoiding emissions created by underutilized or idle servers. Climatiq was also able to release their beta product to market quickly by focusing on building their core API instead of dealing with server administration. This was another reason Fastly’s Compute@Edge platform and Fauna’s serverless database were a perfect fit for Climatiq. Fauna’s database not only kept emissions low, but also accelerated Climatiq’s time to market because they could focus on building functionality for their application instead of dealing with the administrative overhead of spinning up, scaling, and patching infrastructure that is generally associated with databases. 

“Adopting Fauna and Compute@Edge early on has been instrumental in our ability to test and release features quickly. It allows us to maintain our data logic in a single place, and provides enough flexibility to adapt to different requirements across our application.” Isis T. Baulig, CTO, Climatiq

Climatiq, Fauna, and Compute@Edge

Climatiq is on a mission to provide transparency around climate data. Pairing Fauna’s globally distributed database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge platform has enabled Climatiq to not only achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, but to also accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users. As Climatiq marches toward launching their product in general availability, leveraging serverless architecture for both their database and compute layers gives them confidence that it will scale with their growth.

“We are inspired by companies like Climatiq who are building innovative applications to address important global challenges. Fauna removes the operational overhead that developers associate with databases and helps them build applications quickly. Our partnership with Fastly and integration with C@E makes it easier for developers to build powerful, highly personalized, low latency applications at the edge.” Nishant Agarwal, Head of Business Development, Fauna

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert