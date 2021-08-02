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WebAssembly

Page 1 sur 2

  • Optimiser Compute pour les systèmes agentiques grâce à la nouvelle fonctionnalité de transfert des requêtes

    Ulyssa Mello

    Optimisez les requêtes back-end de longue durée grâce à la nouvelle fonctionnalité de transfert des requêtes de Fastly dans notre SDK Rust, augmentant ainsi le débit pour les agents d'IA et les charges de travail complexes.

    Compute
    3 de plus

  • SDK Python bêta : comment le langage de l'IA fonctionne plus rapidement et en toute sécurité avec Fastly

    Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, 1 de plus

    Déployez votre code Python et vos agents d'IA en périphérie grâce à la version bêta du SDK Python de Fastly. Bénéficiez d'une vitesse et d'une sécurité maximales et d'une compatibilité CPython standard.

    IA
    5 de plus

  • Les agents d’IA sur Fastly Compute : entre fonctionnement et gage de sécurité

    Kay Sawada, Architectes de solutions d'entreprise Fastly

    Découvrez comment exécuter des agents d’IA sur Fastly Compute, en tirant parti de la périphérie pour obtenir une faible latence et des bacs à sable WebAssembly pour une vitesse et une sécurité de niveau entreprise.

    Ingénierie
    4 de plus

  • Construire un serveur MCP réellement sécurisé avec Fastly Compute

    Kay Sawada, Architectes de solutions d'entreprise Fastly

    Créez un serveur MCP sécurisé et évolutif avec Fastly Compute. Apprenez à traiter les vulnérabilités et à assurer des performances fiables pour vos applications LLM.

    Compute
    4 de plus

  • Compute: Go support has arrived!

    Mark McDonnell

    Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you can use Go too!

    WebAssembly

  • OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute

    Katsuyuki Omuro

    Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application.

    DevOps
    3 de plus

  • Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you

    Chris Buckley, John Agger

    There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.

    Streaming
    WebAssembly

  • Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly

    Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry

    Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.

    Clients
    2 de plus

  • The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute

    Oliver Barnwell

    Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post.

    Clients
    2 de plus

  • Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly

    Emily Friedberg

    Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer enabled Climatiq to achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, and accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users.

    WebAssembly
    Compute

  • Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute

    Christine Cole

    Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience on the platform.

    Produit
    3 de plus

  • Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly

    Simon Wistow

    We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale.

    Actualités de la société
    3 de plus

  • Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly

    Simon Wistow

    Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.

    WebAssembly
    Compute

  • Cloud Deploy simplifies Compute@Edge projects | Fastly

    Kailan Blanks

    We’re introducing Cloud Deploy, a wizard that helps you start building on Compute by deploying and customizing templates, and sets you up with an automated deployment workflow and best development practices.

    DevOps
    3 de plus

  • 30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps

    Jana Iyengar

    Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure, and scalable user experiences. We must embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development and consider the tools we need to get there.

    Informations sur le secteur
    3 de plus

  • 30 Years of Web: Future Demands

    Davin Camara

    As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and builders in general — can champion innovation, mainly around architecture and security.

    Informations sur le secteur
    5 de plus

  • You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle

    Andrew Betts

    Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any language that compiles to WebAssembly, and now you can write Compute code in Fiddle too.

    Ingénierie
    3 de plus

  • Get started with Fastly logging and Compute@Edge | Fastly

    Alex Kesler

    In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the basic steps of outputting messages to STDIO and tailing that output with the Fastly CLI as well as configuring a log streaming endpoint, emitting logs in your application, and confirming the delivery of those logs to your target logging destination.

    Ingénierie
    2 de plus

  • Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months

    Matt Oden

    For a limited time, you can get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months, as an incentive to start building with Compute now.

    WebAssembly
    Compute

  • Fastly/Signal Sciences: one year update | Fastly

    Dana Wolf

    When we acquired Signal Sciences, we put a stake in the ground as a company that cares about the complete delivery path and making it not just resilient and performant, but inherently secure as well. Here’s our update on that mission.

    Actualités de la société
    3 de plus