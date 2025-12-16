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Adam Carter
Staff Product Technology Manager
Adam Carter was a Staff Product Technology Manager at Fastly, specializing in delivering state and storage services for edge developers, including key value stores and persistent object storage. He is highly skilled in product innovation, strategic planning, and simplifying cloud products for customers. Adam previously developed products at AWS, NetApp, and HPE. When he is not focused on the cloud edge, Adam enjoys riding motorcycles in the mountains and spending time with his mini dachshund, who gets all his attention.
Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
Smarter Data Migration: Move Less, Save More with Fastly
Move only the active data you need with Fastly's On-Demand Migration for Object Storage. Cut expensive egress fees & simplify management with the new UI.