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Christina Garvey
Early Career Recruiting and Programs Leader, Fastly
As Fastly's Early Career Leader, Christina is dedicated to fostering genuine, impactful experiences and building strategic partnerships that focus on the growth and success of emerging talent. When not moving fast with Fastly, you can find Christina making memories with her family, cooking, traveling, or eating tacos on a beautiful beach somewhere.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
Inside Fastly’s 2025 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Discover the projects, impact, and culture of Fastly's 2025 Internship Program, recently ranked #1 by Vault. Meet the next generation of engineers.
Fastly Summer Interns: Making an Impact
Fastly offers structured summer internships for aspiring professionals, join our program and contribute meaningfully while gaining valuable experience.
Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023
At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns!