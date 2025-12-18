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Inside Fastly’s 2025 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture

Christina Garvey

Early Career Recruiting and Programs Leader, Fastly

Cultura

As we wrap up 2025, we’ve been reflecting on the moments that defined this year, and our third-annual Fastly Internship Program continues to shine as one of the brightest. What began in 2023 as a first-of-its-kind initiative has grown into a cornerstone of how we nurture emerging engineers, strengthen our teams, and continue building the better internet we believe in.

This summer’s cohort brought curiosity, ambition, and impact to every team they touched. And in a year full of milestones, we were especially honored to be named the #1 Internship Program in Vault’s 2026 Internship Rankings for Best Internships in Software Engineering and Development – recognition grounded in the experiences and feedback of our interns themselves.

Now that we’ve had a little time to look back, we’re excited to share the projects, stories, and voices that defined Summer 2025.

Meet the incredible Fastly interns who made this year unforgettable.

Meet the 2025 Intern Cohort

Cami – Compute Team

Summer project: This summer, Cami worked on collecting 5XX errors and the associated request/response information from Compute and displaying them in Grafana for querying. “The information gained from this tool will allow members of Compute to more easily identify incidents and give more information to the customers regarding these errors.”

Advice for future interns: “You're going to feel out of your depth, but there are so many amazing people who will help you through your journey, so make sure to ask lots of questions and just be curious.”

Life @ Fastly: “My journey in Fastly has been about personal growth. I feel more comfortable engaging in technical conversations with my peers, both because of an increase in confidence and a growth of learning in Rust, Web Assembly, and Fastly's architecture. Each day, I have expanded my horizons a little more, and Fastly's welcoming environment has encouraged that growth.”

Kyutza – API Services

Summer project: Kyutza contributed to the development of Bulk Enablement, a new

endpoint that enables a product on multiple services through a single request. “It’s beneficial for Fastly as it provides another fast, self-service way for customers to engage with our products and drive growth for the company.”

Advice for future interns: “Ask all and any questions — nothing is too stupid as everyone around just wants you to succeed.”

Life @ Fastly: “This was my first ever internship, so it was a pleasant surprise to see how much support I had from team members, intern alumni, mentors, and fellow interns. There was not a single day when I felt stressed because I was constantly learning or asking questions.”

Cindy – Web Engineering

Summer project: Cindy supported Fastly’s Platform Harmony initiative by helping migrate Fastly’s website from a legacy framework to a new, highly performant one. “By making sure that the website has a cohesive, consistent development framework to follow, we can make sure that our webpages all speak with one Fastly voice and deliver a great user experience.”

Advice for future interns: “Do it. Do it even if you're scared! Make the summer you're at Fastly unforgettable by doing all the things you've hesitated to do before. You wouldn't have the desire if you weren't capable.”

Life @ Fastly: “Fastly and its people-first culture showed me that it’s not as intimidating as it seems on the outside. So many laughs and memories were made here at the SF office!”

Rebecca – CIAM (Customer Identity & Access Management)

Summer project: This summer, Rebecca created a standardized framework for load and stress testing high-traffic CIAM endpoints. “It allows engineers to have a more proactive instead of reactive approach to performance regression.”

Advice for future interns: “Everyone here wants you to succeed, so take advantage of that by reaching out and asking questions.”

Life @ Fastly: “My life at Fastly was a fun mix of work and play. I was able to learn so much and accomplish a ton thanks to the help of people around me, and at the same time create meaningful connections with so many people this summer.”

Julian – Internal Tools

Summer project: Julian spent the summer enhancing Fastly’s Internal Usage Software (IUS), improving program verification, and implementing usability upgrades. “My focus was on optimizing the overall efficiency of the software.”

Advice for future interns: “Don't be afraid to ask clarifying questions. It is better to seek clarification than invest time in a task that may later require extensive revisions.”

Life @ Fastly: “My time at Fastly has been such a rewarding journey. From day one, I felt right at home and loved working with so many talented people.”

Aaron – Network Performance

Summer project: Aaron developed an automated system that detects customer traffic throttling by ISPs. “I created a dashboard that can automatically score and rank all Fastly services by how likely they are to be throttled, along with a huge breakdown of statistics that engineers can use to help diagnose these services.”

Advice for future interns: “Be proactive, be curious, learn, and communicate.”

Life @ Fastly: “The office is large, comfortable, and has tons of amenities. There are many social events and opportunities to create strong bonds between employees. It is an enjoyable and welcoming environment.”

Val – Frontend Experience

Summer project: Val worked on migrating a customer-facing page to a new frontend framework. “I increased the accessibility and functionality of a component while prioritizing bleeding-edge tools our teams are moving toward.”

Advice for future interns: “Some of my favorite relationships of my adult years have been made in the span of just this summer. Lean into it, whether outgoing or reserved, this is an opportunity to grow.”

Life @ Fastly: “Fastly provided the space to be authentically me. My expressive appearance has never been an issue – my fellow Fastlyans reinforced that my value isn’t tied to how I look.”

Larissa – Domain Services

Summer project: Larissa focused on auto-provisioning DNS names for customers. “This project provides our internal teams with the ability to address traffic issues more effectively and with greater autonomy. We can now steer traffic for a single customer without impacting hundreds of others.”

Advice for future interns: “Prioritize pairing sessions – they’re invaluable for learning how others debug and approach problems.”

Life @ Fastly: “I learned a new language, Ruby, practiced debugging, and collaborated with Product. I co-hosted an event with HOLA, played on Fastly FC, and joined the Kubernetes book club.”

Jack – Security (Precise Defense)

Summer project: Jack built a demo for Fastly’s new Precise Defense product. “It was

exciting to build something that directly helped showcase Fastly’s innovation to executives and customers, and to see it featured at a flagship customer event in London.”

Advice for future interns: “Start asking questions early and often. Don’t be afraid to schedule one-on-ones – they’re where the real learning happens.”

Life @ Fastly: “The office vibe is welcoming and collaborative, and sitting near the other interns made every day more fun. The balance between serious technical work and fun social events made everything feel more human.”

Taiyo – Embedded Engineering

Summer project: Taiyo built an API tool for testing cache nodes under any deployment permutation. “It can make iterative checks to ensure full functionality of a specified cache node. I expanded it for use across all of Fastly and deployed it on Elevation.”

Advice for future interns: “Get yourself out there. Build a reputable image and network – everyone here is so smart. Be kind, and learn as much as possible.”

Life @ Fastly: “The culture was super inclusive – I joined ERGs, played on Fastly FC, and met so many people across the company.”

Laura – Linux Kernel & Host Networking

Summer project: Laura researched and simulated load-balancing algorithms. “I validated a potential path for dynamic intra-site load balancing that minimizes latency. My project allows the team to jump into this approach, leading to improved performance and utilization.”

Advice for future interns: “Everyone is rooting for you and wants to see you succeed. Don’t be afraid to reach out for guidance.”

Life @ Fastly: “This summer has been such a fulfilling experience. I’m grateful for my mentors and everyone who inspired and welcomed us.”

Keith – Platform Services

Summer project: Keith built Pol Patrol, a Go-based tool that makes platform best-practice compliance easier to surface and act on. “Before Pol Patrol, this information was available but not accessible.”

Advice for future interns: “Set limits for how long you stay stuck before asking for help — it ensures you learn without blocking your progress.”

Life @ Fastly: “I joined the Blackly ERG, participated in the Kubernetes book club, and learned ping pong and backgammon – now two of my favorite games.”

Supporting Tomorrow’s Engineers

We’re endlessly proud of this third cohort of Fastly interns – not only for the impact they made on our teams and our technology, but for the curiosity, kindness, and energy they brought into the office every day.

With our recent #1 ranking in Vault’s 2026 Internship Rankings, we’re more committed than ever to providing an experience that challenges, supports, and inspires the next generation of engineers – interested in joining the Fastly team? Let’s build a better, faster, and more secure internet together.

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