Katsuyuki Omuro
Senior Software Engineer, Developer Experience Engineering, Fastly
Beyond CRUD: Advanced Features of Fastly’s KV Store
Go beyond CRUD with Fastly’s KV Store. Use metadata, generation markers and TTL to build faster, safer edge applications.
Bridging the real-time testing gap: Fanout support in local development for Fastly Compute
Fastly Compute now supports local Fanout testing, letting you build and validate real-time features without deploying to production.
Getting Started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute
Getting started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute is simple! Learn how to add static typing to your JavaScript projects for robust development.
Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init
If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools.
Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips
The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments.
A modular Edge Side Includes component for JavaScript Compute
Fastly’s ESI library for JavaScript, now available on npm, allows you to add powerful ESI processing to your application.
Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript
Automated testing is a vital part of app development, and now it's easier than ever to use JavaScript to write tests with the Compute Application Testing library.
Host your Remix app on Fastly Compute
With our new remix-compute-js libraries, you can now host your Remix application on our Compute platform, allowing you to serve at our world-wide edge network — you don't even need an origin server.
Run your Next.js app on Fastly
With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our blazing-fast, world-wide edge network, and you don't even need an origin server.
Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute
Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs. If you have a program designed for Node.js that you are thinking about moving over to Compute, or if a library you want to use is designed for Node, our new open-source library, http-compute-js, has got your back.
No-origin, static websites at the edge!
Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation?
Taming shoe bots: it’s no small feat
Automated scripts, or bots, make up a large portion of product purchases on the web today. To some businesses, these bots cause harm, but for others, bots help drive revenue. If you are an online business owner, your stance on how to address them will vary. Whatever your needs, Fastly’s edge cloud scales up to meet the challenge, and helps you to create the right set of policies for your business.
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application.