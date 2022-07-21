Beyond CRUD: Advanced Features of Fastly’s KV Store Katsuyuki Omuro Go beyond CRUD with Fastly’s KV Store. Use metadata, generation markers and TTL to build faster, safer edge applications. 05 gennaio 2026

Bridging the real-time testing gap: Fanout support in local development for Fastly Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Fastly Compute now supports local Fanout testing, letting you build and validate real-time features without deploying to production. 08 settembre 2025

Getting Started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Getting started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute is simple! Learn how to add static typing to your JavaScript projects for robust development. 26 giugno 2025

Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init Katsuyuki Omuro If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools. 11 dicembre 2024

Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips Katsuyuki Omuro The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments. 17 ottobre 2024

A modular Edge Side Includes component for JavaScript Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Fastly’s ESI library for JavaScript, now available on npm, allows you to add powerful ESI processing to your application. 21 marzo 2024

Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript Katsuyuki Omuro Automated testing is a vital part of app development, and now it's easier than ever to use JavaScript to write tests with the Compute Application Testing library. 24 gennaio 2024

Host your Remix app on Fastly Compute Katsuyuki Omuro With our new remix-compute-js libraries, you can now host your Remix application on our Compute platform, allowing you to serve at our world-wide edge network — you don't even need an origin server. 02 marzo 2023

Run your Next.js app on Fastly Katsuyuki Omuro With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our blazing-fast, world-wide edge network, and you don't even need an origin server. 21 settembre 2022

Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs. If you have a program designed for Node.js that you are thinking about moving over to Compute, or if a library you want to use is designed for Node, our new open-source library, http-compute-js, has got your back. 20 settembre 2022

No-origin, static websites at the edge! Katsuyuki Omuro Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation? 16 settembre 2022

Taming shoe bots: it’s no small feat Katsuyuki Omuro Automated scripts, or bots, make up a large portion of product purchases on the web today. To some businesses, these bots cause harm, but for others, bots help drive revenue. If you are an online business owner, your stance on how to address them will vary. Whatever your needs, Fastly’s edge cloud scales up to meet the challenge, and helps you to create the right set of policies for your business. 25 agosto 2022