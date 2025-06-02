Getting Started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Getting Started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute

Katsuyuki Omuro

Senior Software Engineer, Developer Experience Engineering, Fastly

ComputePiattaformaProdottoIngegneria

In today’s fast-paced world of application development, projects often span multiple developers and depend on dozens of libraries. As you build with JavaScript on the Fastly Compute platform, you may find yourself reaching for TypeScript and the robustness it brings to your development process—and you're certainly not alone. In fact, TypeScript support is a common question we hear from developers. Thankfully, TypeScript is straightforward to work with in Fastly Compute.

Why TypeScript?

For those who are new to TypeScript, it’s a superset of JavaScript that adds static typing. It helps catch errors early and improves code maintainability, making it a popular choice for large-scale applications. TypeScript is very popular among developers, perhaps due to the enhanced developer experience that comes with it, in the form of code completion and type inspection in your favorite IDE.

In fact, Fastly’s JavaScript SDK comes with a complete set of TypeScript typings, making it a blast to work with in environments such as VS Code and IntelliJ IDEA, even when writing using plain JavaScript:

Code completion in JavaScript in IntelliJ IDEA, thanks to TypeScript typings exported by @fastly/js-compute 

Using TypeScript to write your application helps make your code more bulletproof, by allowing you to define and extend types in your application, and making sure that the values, variables, and functions match their usages. This allows you to catch many errors earlier—during build time and even before, thanks to syntax highlighting—rather than waiting for them to creep up at runtime.

TypeScript is designed to be easy to add. In fact, the TypeScript language is positioned as a superset of JavaScript, so if you’re already familiar with JavaScript, then using it is just about learning a few rules and keywords. Check out the TypeScript Handbook to get started with the language.

Getting Started with TypeScript on Fastly Compute

When it comes time to run your code, source code written in TypeScript is first translated into equivalent JavaScript, then run in a JavaScript environment. In other words, TypeScript works as a compiler step in a JavaScript project, which means it’s simple to set up for Fastly Compute as well.

If you’re beginning a new project from scratch, Fastly provides an official TypeScript starter kit to make it easy to jump in. The simplest way to get started is by using the npm init @fastly/compute command in a new directory:

mkdir new-project && cd new-project
npm init @fastly/compute@latest

I covered npm init @fastly/compute in more detail in a previous blog post, so be sure to check that out if you're new to Fastly Compute JavaScript development.

This command walks you through setting up a new Compute project, and when prompted, you can choose TypeScript as your language. This will generate a project using our TypeScript starter kit, which includes everything you need to get up and running quickly, complete with all the build steps pre-configured and an index.ts file that contains the request handler.

With TypeScript, the IDE knows the types of variables and parameters most of the time

TypeScript traps entire classes of errors at build time, making development more efficient and your code more reliable

Adding TypeScript to an Existing Compute Application

If you already have a JavaScript-based Fastly Compute application and want to migrate to TypeScript, you can do so in just a few steps.

NOTE: The following instructions assume that your Compute application is not using a bundler such as Webpack, esbuild, or rollup. If your project uses a bundler, add TypeScript according to the directions for your bundler (Webpack, esbuild, rollup).

1. Install TypeScript as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev typescript

2. Create a tsconfig.json file in your project root. A recommended configuration for Fastly Compute is:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "strict": true,
    "rootDir": "src",
    "outDir": "build",
    "allowJs": true,
    "module": "ES2022",
    "lib": [ "ES2022" ],
    "moduleResolution": "bundler",
    "customConditions": [ "fastly" ],
    "esModuleInterop": true
  }
}

For more information about the properties that can be set in this file, see the tsconfig.json documentation.

3. The configuration above places the intermediate “compiled” JavaScript files into the build/ directory, so add this directory to your .gitignore file. 

/build

4. Add tsc (TypeScript compiler) as the “prebuild” script of your application. Additionally, the “build” step needs to find the input file in the intermediate directory. Update your scripts in package.json like so:

{
  "scripts": {
    "prebuild": "tsc",
    "build": "js-compute-runtime build/index.js bin/main.wasm"
  }
}

5. Rename your .js files to .ts and start adding type annotations where needed. For example, add the FetchEvent type to the event object in your handler:

async function handler(event: FetchEvent) {
  // ...
}

Now, you are able to build and run the TypeScript application!

These steps are covered in more detail in the TypeScript section of our JavaScript documentation, so be sure to check that out if you need more guidance.

How it works

After performing the steps above, building the application causes the following steps to run:

1. The fastly.toml file is consulted for its scripts.build value, which is npm run build. This instructs npm to execute the build script listed in package.json

2. Because package.json defines a prebuild script, npm first runs it: tsc processes the TypeScript source files in src/ and outputs them to bin/.

3. npm runs the build script: The js-compute-runtime CLI tool builds the JavaScript runtime and program into a Wasm binary file at bin/main.wasm and packages it for deployment to Compute.

With this understanding, you are able to make any further adjustments as necessary for your application’s build setup.

Join the Discussion

We’re excited to see what you build with TypeScript on Fastly Compute! If you haven’t already, get your free Fastly developer account and join us on the Fastly community forum. We’d love to hear about what you’ve been building!

Happy coding!

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto