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Kazuho Oku
Principal OSS Engineer
Kazuho Oku is a Principal OSS Engineer at Fastly. He is the author of the H2O HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 server; quicly, the QUIC implementation for H2O; and picoTLS, the TLS library used by H2O. He has been building high-performance software since 1997.
Fastly's Resilience to HTTP/1.1 Desynchronization Attacks
Discover why Fastly's architecture protects against HTTP/1.1 desynchronization attacks, unlike other CDNs. Protect your applications with Fastly's secure platform.
QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly
Compare QUIC vs TCP to better understand the computational efficiency of both.