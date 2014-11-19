Improvements to our Heroku add-on Michael May Heroku customers now have greater control and visibility of their Fastly service, with full access to the Fastly configuration panel, a command-line plugin for the Heroku toolbelt, and a revamp of our Heroku add-on pricing plans. 19 aprile 2016

Accelerating Rails, Part 2: Dynamic HTTP Caching Michael May In the second part of our series on accelerating Rails, I'll cover configuration of a few Fastly features, Varnish and Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), and strategies for caching dynamic content that are targeted towards the Rails developer. 09 gennaio 2015