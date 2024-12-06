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Improvements to our Heroku add-on

Michael May

Integration Engineer

Some of our customers rely on Heroku’s PaaS to build and run applications in the cloud, and Fastly helps them scale by increasing app performance, providing instant updates, and offering complete control over CDN configuration. Two years ago, we debuted in the Heroku Marketplace after our acquisition of CDN Sumo. Today, in partnership with Heroku, we offer our service as an add-on that can be auto-configured in a few short clicks from within the Heroku dashboard. The Fastly add-on can drastically reduce Dyno load by serving more requests from the edge, decreasing hosting costs, improving request response time, and increasing user engagement. In recognition of the value we provide to Heroku customers, Heroku has selected Fastly as a featured add-on in their marketplace.

We’re pleased to announce several updates to our Heroku add-on, all of which were designed to increase control and visibility. Heroku customers now have full access to the Fastly configuration panel, a command-line plugin for the Heroku toolbelt, and a wider selection of Heroku add-on pricing, which now includes a $25/mo plan.

Full availability of the Fastly UI from your Heroku dashboard

Previously, our Heroku add-on offered a small subset of configuration options within the Heroku dashboard, with advanced configuration changes available through our API. We received feedback from customers asking for a simpler way to make major configuration changes, so we worked to make the management of Fastly from within Heroku a more seamless experience.

Heroku customers using the Fastly add-on now have full availability of the Fastly configuration panel, which can be accessed within their Heroku dashboard via single sign-on. This integration allows for an improved user experience, as customers can now access analytics, historical stats, and all of the configuration settings. While Heroku customers will still have access to the Fastly API for advanced configuration needs, the new add-on offers a more elegant way to manage the Fastly service from within the Heroku dashboard.

Simpler pricing plans + TLS

In order to better serve Heroku customers of all sizes, we now offer a $25/month pricing plan that includes 100GB of bandwidth and one million requests. We also simplified the way we provision domains with Transport Layer Security (TLS). Previously, Heroku customers had to engage Fastly support, install a non-public pricing plan, and verify ownership of their domain before a certificate could be provisioned.

If you prefer a simpler, self-service option, Heroku pricing plans at the “Faster” level or above now include one or more TLS-enabled domains, with the option to upgrade pricing plans below the “Faster” level to include a TLS-enabled domain for a small additional cost. You can quickly provision TLS-enabled domains using our newly released Heroku CLI plugin.

New CLI plugin for configuration changes

Heroku has a powerful command-line interface (CLI) for everything from streaming logs to provisioning add-ons like Fastly. Our new CLI plugin for the Heroku toolbelt will let you make configuration changes to your Fastly service. The initial release includes two commands: `fastly:purge` and `fastly:tls`

The purge command enables quick ad-hoc invalidation of a single surrogate key or the entire Fastly cache. Just run:

`heroku fastly:purge <key>`

You can use the TLS command to provision TLS/SSL for custom domains, and run it by providing the domain and verification type:

`heroku fastly:tls www.example.com dns`

Our certificate authority (CA) supports domain verification with email, DNS, or URL. The email method sends an email to the webmaster of the domain. For DNS, you enter a dns txt record with the provided metatag. For URL, you include a metatag in the head section of the root page on your domain.

You can install the plugin in one command with the Heroku toolbelt:

`heroku plugins:install heroku-fastly`

To get the most out of the Fastly service, we recommend that new customers read our Heroku integration documentation, which provides step-by-step instructions for most configurations.

We took input directly from the Heroku community in an effort to improve usability for our joint customers. We look forward to hearing what you think — please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions or feedback.

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