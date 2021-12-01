Mike Johnson
Chief Information Security Officer, Fastly
Future security trends for 2022/2023 | Fastly
The world changed when the pandemic hit in 2020, leaving organizations unsure of how it would affect the future. Security leaders may have found themselves wondering if their long-standing business approaches, processes, and tools could withstand the changes brought on by the pandemic.
Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine
Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational.
30 Years of Web: Securing Tomorrow
To create more secure and resilient web experiences, we must design, build, and execute applications with security top of mind, and consider how the lessons of the past 30 years inform how we think about the future of security.