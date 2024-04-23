Namit Shivaram
Staff Product Manager, Observability, Fastly
Upgrading Visibility for Compute with Domain Inspector
Fastly's Domain Inspector now supports Compute. Get robust domain-level observability, real-time traffic visibility, and faster troubleshooting at the edge.
Maximizing Compute Performance with Log Explorer & Insights
Monitor and troubleshoot Fastly Compute services with Log Explorer & Insights. Gain granular insights, optimize performance, and debug faster for efficient applications.
Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration
Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis.
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation.
Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta
We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta! Store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly platform.