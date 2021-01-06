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Rob Bushell
Responsabile principale del prodotto
Rob Bushell is a Staff Product Manager on Fastly’s Network Services team where he works on networking-related products. Prior to Fastly, he worked on network analytics and operations products for Oracle Cloud, Dyn and Renesys.
Fastly drives improved internet routing security with global push to adopt RPKI
Fastly actively supports and participates in IETF, driving network security standards. Learn how we're enhancing routing security and improving industry standards for a safer Internet.
Improving network availability with Precision Path
Fastly introduces Precision Path to address short-lived network congestion issues, for improved protection from transient provider issues for origin server requests, and a more robust delivery of content to your end users.