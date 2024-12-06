Fastly drives improved internet routing security with global push to adopt RPKI

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly drives improved internet routing security with global push to adopt RPKI

Rob Bushell

Responsabile principale del prodotto

Job Snijders

Principal Software Engineer, Fastly

Jeremiah Millay

Principal Network Engineer, Fastly

Joel Jaeggli

Network Architect

CDN &amp; distribuzioneEdge networkSicurezza

Did you know that Fastly supports and participates in the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and is active in the operational community around the global adoption of Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI)?  

In addition to active support and involvement in the global networking community's effort to adopt RPKI, Fastly has recently introduced routing security improvements to our own network.

Why are we driving IETF network security standards? Running critical customer workloads means our customers depend on Fastly to provide the best network security available and we take that trust seriously. Working to improve standards across the industry not only helps secure Fastly’s customers but also makes the Internet, as a whole, a more secure and safer place.

What is Internet Routing?

The Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is used to announce the availability of routes to networks on the Internet, kind of like announcing that particular highway routes are available on a road system for traffic to traverse. If you need to get from point A to point B, you need to know there is a route and what that route is. The Internet is similar in that organizations need to announce routes to their services and servers by using BGP to announce pathways on the Internet. The BGP specification is maintained by the IETF following an open collaborative model.

Security and reliability concerns

BGP has been used to route Internet traffic for decades and is at the core of how the Internet works today, in identifying the routes between organizations, ISPs, and content providers on the Internet. BGP has flaws, not least of which is susceptibility to hijacking. In BGP hijacking, one organization mistakenly or falsely announces someone else’s routes (IP addresses). Looking at how close the number keys are to each other on keyboards, it is not hard to imagine every so often a typo is made in router configurations. So while many hijacks have been identified as accidental operational errors, concern that deliberate redirection of traffic has a more malicious motivation also has a long history. Security around who gets to make BGP announcements for which prefixes was long overdue!

What is RPKI?

RPKI offers a way of certifying the correctness of BGP announcements on the Internet in a cryptographically verifiable way. RPKI was introduced to address this security concern by allowing resource owners to use Route Origin Authorizations (ROAs) to indicate legitimate originator(s) (into the global BGP) for a set of prefixes. On the other side of this certification process, network operators can act as Relying Parties (RP), processing the published ROAs to validate the route announcements they receive from BGP peers and transits. 

How exactly validated RPKI data can be used to verify the BGP origin of prefixes in route announcements is described in RFC 6811. While the boilerplate might seem daunting at first, this is a very accessible and readable document and worth your time!

What has Fastly done so far?

Fastly has issued ROAs for all its IP address space. This helps other Internet providers ascertain the validity of route announcements for Fastly IP space. Fastlyans have made major contributions to various RPKI open source projects like rpki-client and StayRTR, sent comments in response to the FCC’s Notice Of Inquiry on Secure Internet Routing, and co-authored and contributed to a number of RPKI standards specifications such as RFC 9319, RFC 9323, RFC 9582, and RFC 9589.

One of Fastly’s own employees, Job Snijders, has been a key champion in the effort to roll RPKI out across the industry. Job has long been active in the Internet community pushing for the introduction of RPKI and has lectured, presented analysis, and developed standards & tooling to help shift the industry towards RPKI adoption and help the industry to close this global internetworking security gap. As of May 1st, 2024, more than 50% of the Internet’s routes are covered by ROAs!

RFC 9582 and RFC 9589 deserve special attention as today marks their final approval and publication, in efforts driven by Job. While RFC 9589 outlines an optimization strategy to transport RPKI data, RFC 9582 is a backward-compatible revision of the ROA specification that removes ambiguities such as forbidding infinitely large positive and negative integers, as obviously, Autonomous System Numbers cannot be negative integers! An obscure detail perhaps, but clarifying boundaries helps with secure programming.

Looking Ahead

Customers using Fastly’s platform effectively outsource their Internet Routing to us, along with their content and workloads. For Bring Your Own IP (also known at Fastly as Subscriber Provided Prefix) customers, this is especially true. That level of trust is something we take very seriously. 

For the last few years, Fastly has required customers bringing their own IP addresses to install RPKI ROAs before we announce the prefixes (in addition to the widely used letter of authorization approach common to the industry). By driving industry-wide network security standards, we can do our part to help make the whole Internet a more secure and safer place, not just for our customers, but for everyone.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto