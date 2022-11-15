Shane Burgess
Responsabile senior di prodotto, Fastly
Routing delle richieste senza codice
Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato.
We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works
Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy.
Domini, reinventati: più veloci, più sicuri e completamente indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio
La nuova gestione dei domini di Fastly: i domini sono indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio, riducendo il rischio di distribuzione. Opera più velocemente e in modo più sicuro su larga scala.
How Apps Can Respect Privacy While Still Getting Personal
Learn how apps can offer personalized experiences without compromising user privacy. Solutions like Private Access Tokens, OHTTP, and MASQUE Relay protect data without harming user experience.
Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats
Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025.
Let’s Encrypt Chain of Trust Impact
Our commitment to widespread trust allows Certainly to support organizations affected by Let’s Encrypt’s looming changes and beyond.
Announcing Mutual TLS from Fastly
We are excited to announce the general availability of Mutual TLS (mTLS) support from Fastly, providing two-way authentication and encryption of network communication.
Is it time for ECDSA certificates?
For 40 years, RSA certificates have been the industry standard for Transport Layer Security (TLS). But we’re seeing a shift – especially as the prevalence of high-traffic cyber attacks continues to grow.