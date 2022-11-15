Routing delle richieste senza codice Shane Burgess Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato. 30 giugno 2026

We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works Shane Burgess Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy. 15 giugno 2026

Domini, reinventati: più veloci, più sicuri e completamente indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio Shane Burgess La nuova gestione dei domini di Fastly: i domini sono indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio, riducendo il rischio di distribuzione. Opera più velocemente e in modo più sicuro su larga scala. 03 marzo 2026

How Apps Can Respect Privacy While Still Getting Personal Shane Burgess Learn how apps can offer personalized experiences without compromising user privacy. Solutions like Private Access Tokens, OHTTP, and MASQUE Relay protect data without harming user experience. 21 luglio 2025

Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats Shane Burgess Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025. 02 aprile 2025

Let’s Encrypt Chain of Trust Impact Shane Burgess, David King Our commitment to widespread trust allows Certainly to support organizations affected by Let’s Encrypt’s looming changes and beyond. 04 aprile 2024

Announcing Mutual TLS from Fastly Shane Burgess We are excited to announce the general availability of Mutual TLS (mTLS) support from Fastly, providing two-way authentication and encryption of network communication. 10 maggio 2023