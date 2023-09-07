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Shiloh Heurich
Staff Security Engineer, Fastly
Shiloh Heurich is a Staff Security Engineer at Fastly, where he co-founded Certainly and built it into a publicly trusted Certification Authority recognized by major root stores like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. With over two decades of experience building Internet-scale security systems, he has deep expertise in applied cryptography, PKI, and digital identity, including a patent on end-to-end data integrity in cloud environments. Prior to Fastly, he engineered mission-critical security solutions at Apple, NASA, Salesforce and Twitter. When not securing the Internet, he is thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail.
A Smarter ACME Challenge for a Multi-CDN World
Optimize your multi-CDN setup with Fastly's new dns-account-01 ACME challenge. Eliminate label collisions and enhance certificate management.
How we built a better TLS certification authority
Managing certificates can be a timely process but thanks to Fastly's CA, Certainly, it just got a lot simpler. Take a deep dive into how it came to be.