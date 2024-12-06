How we built a better TLS certification authority

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

How we built a better TLS certification authority

Shiloh Heurich

Staff Security Engineer, Fastly

SicurezzaProdottoprivacy

We previously announced, Certainly, Fastly's very own TLS Certification Authority (CA), is now available and can be used by all Fastly customers. Managing certificates can be a timely process, unnecessarily draining resources with upkeep. With Certainly, Fastly is taking care of all of your certificate management needs with three key benefits: tighter security and lower risk (at no extra cost!), simplified and expedited certificate management, and more reliable service and support. Today, we're diving a little bit deeper into some of the technical intricacies and the decisions that shaped our CA.

Facilities: Building a Fortress for Certificates

Our facilities were designed with three primary goals: purpose-built architecture, redundancy, and top-tier security.

  • Purpose-Built: Every component of our facility was designed specifically for the CA's operations. From the cage materials to subfloor access, everything was optimized for our unique needs.

  • Redundancy: We've distributed our infrastructure across multiple locations. This not only ensures high availability but also resilience against metro-area catastrophes. Whether it's a coastal disaster or a localized issue, our CA remains operational. This level of redundancy traverses the entire stack through power, cooling and fire suppression systems, networking infrastructure and data storage.

  • Security: Beyond digital security, physical security measures were paramount. Access controls, surveillance, and intrusion detection systems ensure our facilities remain impenetrable. As multi-party control is a core aspect of CA integrity, all physical access requires authentication of multiple authorized individuals. No single person was permitted to be alone in sensitive areas.

Systems: Automation and Ephemeral Operations

From day one, our systems were designed to be automated. Manual processes introduce risks, and we aim to minimize them.

  • ACME: As mentioned in our previous post, Certainly interfaces with customers via the Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) specified in RFC 8555. This in turn means that we only support automated validation methods.

  • Automated Operations: Every process, from certificate issuance to code deployment, was automated. This not only improves efficiency but also ensures consistency and reduces errors. Our systems are built programmatically using Infrastructure-as-Code practices for clear, repeatable deployments and accurate testing.

  • Ephemeral Systems: In line with modern security practices, our systems are designed to be self-destructing and ephemeral. On a frequent interval, systems and storage are wiped clean, leaving no traces behind. This stateless approach drastically reduces the ability of persistent threats to become resident on our systems. It also creates many challenges, some of which will be explored in a future post.

Our Own Roots: The Ceremony

The root signing ceremony is a critical aspect of any CA. It's where the trust begins. Our ceremony was meticulously planned and executed.

  • Components of the Ceremony:

    • Command Scripts: Automation was deeply embedded into our ceremony. Important tasks were scripted to ensure accuracy. Minimizing the amount of typing by itself eliminates a huge class of errors by ensuring the correctness of commands. Cryptographically-signed ceremony logs allowed for strong proofs of integrity for every step of the process.

    • Hardened Laptop: During the ceremony, we turned to a custom-hardened Apple laptop, running a secure, read-only software installation. Part of the rigorous hardening involved removing all radio network hardware components to effectively shut down potential channels for remote interference.

    • Paper Scripts: Every step was documented on paper to ensure clarity and precision.

  • Software Pieces:

    • Ceremony Operating Environment: We adopted COEN, a software forked from the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), as the foundation for our computing integrity. Using reproducible builds ensured that our software was consistent and trustworthy. The single self-contained image further enhanced security and reliability.

    • Tooling: Our toolset included shell scripts and the Boulder ceremony tool. The emphasis was always on automation to eliminate chances of human error.

What's Next?

As we look to the future, we're excited about the possibilities:

  • Multi-Perspective Validation: We're planning to deploy multi-perspective domain validation to Fastly's edge. This will further enhance the trustworthiness of our CA by protecting against attacks on Internet routing protocols.

  • Next-Level Domain Validation: As part of our commitment to enhancing the Web PKI, we're setting our sights on integrating the dns-account-01 challenge type from the recent IETF draft. This new method enables our customer domains to delegate validation to multiple services using per-account challenge labels.

  • Variable Certificate Validity: Drawing from the ACME specification, we're working toward offering variable certificate validity periods. This will enable Fastly customers to choose certificate lifetimes even shorter than our unrivaled 30-day default, striking a balance between flexibility and heightened TLS connection security.

Building Certainly was a blend of meticulous planning, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to security and reliability. We're proud of our journey and are excited to share more as we continue to innovate and evolve.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto