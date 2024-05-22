Publish your website without a host Sue Smith Deploy static sites to Fastly Compute directly from your browser or IDE. Publish blogs, apps, and websites at the edge without hosting. 18 settembre 2025

We should still teach coding Sue Smith We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills. 27 maggio 2025

Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes Sue Smith Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network. 18 settembre 2024

Where is the edge actually located? Sue Smith We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located? 20 agosto 2024

An easy intro to edge computing Sue Smith Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers. 26 luglio 2024

Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience Sue Smith Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products. 17 luglio 2024