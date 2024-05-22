Sue Smith
Senior Learning Experience Manager, Fastly
Publish your website without a host
Deploy static sites to Fastly Compute directly from your browser or IDE. Publish blogs, apps, and websites at the edge without hosting.
We should still teach coding
We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills.
Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes
Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.
Where is the edge actually located?
We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?
An easy intro to edge computing
Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers.
Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience
Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products.
Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch
With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease.