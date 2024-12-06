An easy intro to edge computing

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

An easy intro to edge computing

Sue Smith

Senior Learning Experience Manager, Fastly

CDN &amp; distribuzioneEdge network

Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's easier than you might expect to get started using it. In this series, we'll introduce the concepts and practices in leveraging the edge to enhance your websites using Glitch and Fastly.

But first, let's explore how we got here...

Web hosting

When I visit a website, my browser downloads the site content onto my device, like text, images, other media assets, and code defining how the browser should render the pages I interact with on my device.

The content of the site often comes from servers that are far away from me. For example, I'm in the UK, and many of the sites I visit are hosted in the US. It's a long way for the content to travel, which can cause latency – it can make the experience slow. 🐢

Caching

Let's say there's a website I visit every day – it would be pretty wasteful to download everything fresh each time, especially since the site has image files like logos that don't change very often. Luckily my browser has the ability to cache these assets – to store copies of them locally on my device.

The website owner can specify caching rules that tell the browser how long it takes to keep these assets before requesting them fresh from the server.

🤔 Browser caching saves a ton of traffic and makes the web faster for us, but what if my neighbor down the street often also visits the same website? Are we both downloading the same content all the way across the planet..!?

CDNs

CDNs (Content Delivery Networks) add a layer of caching to the web by storing copies of assets on their servers. CDN servers are positioned at locations all around the globe. 🌍

If the website me and my neighbor visit every day is using a CDN, we can both get the assets from a server located closer to us than the server hosting the website. This means I can request the site and get at least part of the response from a CDN server in the UK, instead of my request having to go all the way to the US!

This is what happens when I make a request to a website using a CDN:

  • If the content is stored in the CDN cache, I'll get a response from there and my request will not need to go anywhere near the origin – where the site is hosted.

  • If the content isn't in the cache, the CDN will make the request to the origin and return the content to me.

    • If the content is cacheable, the CDN will store it so that people visiting the site after me receive the response directly from the CDN.

If the website owner decides to update the content, for example the site design, and they don't want users getting the version that's stored in cache anymore, they can purge the cache, so that new requests fetch the updated content from the origin host. Once the new content is stored in the CDN cache, subsequent visitors receive it from the CDN server near them and once again enjoy a faster experience.

The edge

Caching improves website performance through networks of servers that are located nearer users – edge networks. But these servers can do more than return assets – they can execute code. This means we can build processing into our websites that run near the end user – that's edge computing!

Edge computing lets us build applications that center the user, running code that enhances website UX close to relevant user information. Many IoT (Internet of Things) applications also leverage the edge to run processing nearer user devices.

Edge applications sit between the user and origin, and can do many things:

  • 🚧 Manipulate the request from the user and/or the response from the origin, for example, to include geolocation data or personalize the display.

  • 🧪 Deliver different versions of the site to user cohorts, for example, to run A/B testing.

  • 🏭 Respond to the user with content generated entirely at the edge without even using an origin server.

  • ⛑️ Handle origin errors to provide a reliable experience even if something goes wrong at the website host.

  • 🔐 Carry out parts of website functionality at the edge, like authentication.

  • 💌 Power instant real-time communication with users around the globe.

Building the future of the web

Most large websites now use cloud hosting – where the site runs on servers managed by a provider who allocates resources on demand. These web applications are often serverless, where the cloud provider also manages provision of the server infrastructure – the platform the website runs on. These serverless cloud technologies expose server resources through software interfaces – so we can control what happens at the server using code.

The programmable edge brings this pattern to edge networks – developers can control everything that happens between the user and the hosting server in code. This enables developers to build powerful applications that create new kinds of user experience.

🎏🚀 Technologies like edge computing have so far mainly been used by large organizations. We're working to make it easier for everyone to access these capabilities, to enable you to build the future of the web using Fastly and Glitch. Stay tuned for step-by-step tutorials walking you through doing just that!

For an interactive version of this guide, check out ~fastly-compute-intro in the Glitch editor.

Originally posted to Dev.to

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto