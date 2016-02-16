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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

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SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

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Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
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The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

Fastly

The Fastly Security Technical Account Management team is a security focused group that wants to make sure our customers are successful by leveraging Fastly Security products to their full potential. They partner with customers by understanding their application security requirements and making recommendations. The team consists of skilled security experts that have seen it all before and want to help you stay on top of what is seen in the field. Meet the team: - Aneel Dadani, Manager, Security TAM - Orlando Barrera, Senior Security TAM - Farzam Ebadypour, Senior Security TAM - Ryan Miller, Senior Security TAM - Pratiksha Patil, Senior Security TAM - Siaka Doumbia, Senior Security TAM

  • UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF

    Ash Naiku, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots.

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    + 3 more

  • Pro Tips: Next-Gen WAF Mastery

    The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    Learn how you can use your next-gen WAF effectively, along with best practices.

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  • Use After Free flaw in Lucet-runtime

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On November 11th 2021, Fastly Engineering received alerts related to segmentation faults on Compute@Edge. A Fastly investigation into CVE-2021-43790, a bug in Lucet, a dependency of Compute@Edge, is disclosed in a recent Bytecode Alliance security advisory. Fastly investigations have not identified additional impact outside of the single case disclosed in this advisory. It's our goal in this Fastly Security Advisory to illustrate our knowledge about the bug discovered and the actions we have taken to prevent further possible impact to our customers.

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  • Memory access due to code generation flaw in Cranelift module

    The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    The bug identified in the Cranelift x64 backend performs a sign-extend instead of a zero-extend on a value loaded from the stack, when the register allocator reloads a spilled integer value narrower than 64 bits. This interacts poorly with another optimization: the instruction selector elides a 32-to-64-bit zero-extend operator when we know that an instruction producing a 32-bit value actually zeros the upper 32 bits of its destination register. Hence, the x64 compiler relies on these zeroed bits, but the type of the value is still i32, and the spill/reload reconstitutes those bits as the sign extension of the i32’s MSB.

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  • Incorrect Delivery of Partial Log

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On July 29th at 00:00 UTC, Fastly was notified by a customer (customer X) that a single log line intended for a different customer (customer Y) was received by customer X’s log system. Fastly promptly began to investigate and determined that when a complex series of conditions occur, a log line may be misrouted to an incorrect logging service. We were able to trace the root cause to an error in logic introduced by Fastly to improve performance in April 2012. This single report from one customer is the only instance that Fastly is aware of, where all necessary conditions aligned simultaneously in eight years.

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  • Fastly Security Advisory: Cache Poisoning Vulnerability Leveraging X-Forwarded-Host Header

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    Fastly was notified of the issue on May 21, 2020 13:30 UTC. Fastly immediately launched an investigation, identifying which origin servers responded with a test port number in the redirect response, in order to understand the vulnerability and possible solutions. After the investigation, Fastly first notified potentially affected customers on July 15, 2020 at 04:30 UTC. The vulnerability is a variant of a [previously reported vulnerability](https://www.fastly.com/security-advisories/cache-poisoning-leveraging-various-x-headers), and ultimately the result of constructing cacheable origin responses based on user-defined data. The issue occurs when an attacker issues an HTTPS request and specifies within the Host header a port number that is not actually being used for any services. It is possible to cache a resource in such a way as to deny future requests from being serviced properly.

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  • Incorrect service routing involving HTTP/2 client connections

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On November 11, 2019, at 21:57 UTC, Fastly deployed a new build of its HTTP/2 termination software to two Fastly cache servers in the Minneapolis-St.Paul (STP) data center. This build contained a processing flaw involving connection re-use between internal Fastly systems (unrelated to HTTP/2 multiplexing), and caused some incoming HTTP/2 requests for Fastly customers’ services to potentially be routed incorrectly to a group of up to 20 different Fastly customers’ services and origins. This led to some client request data being delivered to, and a response returned by, an incorrect customer origin. The customers whose origins erroneously received these requests may have logged the incorrectly-routed request data. Fastly was first notified by a customer of a client error on November 12, 2019, at 23:07 UTC. On November 13, 2019, at 00:50 UTC, all customer traffic was diverted away from the affected data center. Fastly immediately commenced an investigation, and on November 14, 2019, at 00:31 UTC, we validated the presence of incorrectly routed request data in a customer’s logs. We estimate this flaw affected 0.00016% of our global request traffic during the 27-hour period. It is unlikely that affected client requests came from outside of North America. Because Fastly does not store customer log data, we are not able to say with certainty if an affected request was incorrectly routed.

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  • Cache Poisoning Leveraging Various X-Headers

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On Thursday, August 9th, research was published at Black Hat USA 2018 on cache poisoning attacks against websites deployed behind caching infrastructure. These attacks could allow an attacker to inject arbitrary content into a victim’s cache. Fastly service configurations that do not take into consideration the interaction between headers that backends use to select content may be vulnerable. This risk can be fully mitigated via a VCL patch or by modifying backend configurations.

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  • Vulnerability in Linux Kernel TCP implementation

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On August 6, 2018, a vulnerability in the Linux kernel TCP implementation, called SegmentSmack, was publicly disclosed. This vulnerability allowed a remote attacker to cause a denial-of-service attack on a target server by simply establishing a TCP connection to the server and sending specific segments over the connection. Fastly has worked with the security community in advance of this disclosure to address this vulnerability in our edge networks. They pose no threat to Fastly customers.

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  • Vulnerability in modern processors

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On Wednesday, January 3rd, research was published on a class of security vulnerabilities affecting specific processors. These vulnerabilities could allow a user who can execute code on a system to gain unauthorized access to information across security boundaries. Fastly has completed initial analysis of these vulnerabilities and does not believe they pose an immediate threat to Fastly customers.

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  • Request body disclosure to other Fastly services

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    From August 31st through November 4th, Fastly deployed a version of Varnish which contained a security bug that, in a limited and non-standard set of configurations, disclosed request bodies to other customer origins. In these cases, a request body sent to an affected Fastly customer's service would have been included in a malformed request to a different customer's origin, which may have been logged in that origin web server's access logs. Fastly performed a comprehensive assessment to identify customers most likely to be affected by this issue. These customers have been contacted directly by Fastly Customer Engineering.

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  • Vulnerability in Fastly open source CDN module intended to be integrated into Magento2

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    During the investigation of a customer report, Fastly became aware of and addressed a security vulnerability (CVE-2017-13761) in the Fastly CDN module intended to be integrated into Magento2. This is open source code which Fastly releases to enable easy integration with our partner’s products. All versions prior to 1.2.26 are affected and customers are encouraged to upgrade. Fastly has reached out directly to customers currently using affected versions of the module.

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  • Resolved: Fastly “forward secrecy” vulnerability

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On Monday, November 14, 2016, security researchers published a paper “Measuring the Security Harm of TLS Crypto Shortcuts.” Among other findings across the TLS implementation of several sites, the paper identified Fastly as not frequently rotating TLS session tickets, limiting the effectiveness of forward secrecy. While Fastly was not directly contacted by the researchers, Fastly had previously been made aware of the issue, and this vulnerability was addressed on Friday, November 11. No customer action is required to benefit from the fix.

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  • Widespread Dyn DNS outage affecting Fastly customers

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On October 21st, 2016, Dyn, a major managed DNS provider, experienced a Distributed Denial of Service attack, which led to outages affecting several major websites, including Fastly infrastructure (such as the Fastly Control Panel and API) and Fastly customers. Fastly worked with our additional managed DNS providers to ensure availability during the incident. This mitigated impact on Fastly customers.

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  • GlobalSign TLS certificate revocation errors

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On October 13, 2016 around 11:10am GMT, users visiting websites using GlobalSign TLS certificates, including some hosted by Fastly, started experiencing TLS certificate validation errors. This issue was caused by incorrect certificate revocation information published by our certificate vendor, GlobalSign. This security advisory describes the root cause of this issue, and describes the actions Fastly has taken to limit customer impact.

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  • Vulnerability in use of HTTP_PROXY by CGI

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On Monday, July 18, 2016, security researchers published information on a vulnerability in the handling of the HTTP_PROXY environment variable by specific Common Gateway Interface (CGI) scripts. While this vulnerability does not affect Fastly, web servers used as origins may run a variety of scripts, some of which may be vulnerable. This Security Advisory provides guidance to customers on how they can protect origin servers from attacks.

  • DROWN Attack & Fastly

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    Today in conjunction with an OpenSSL Security Advisory several researchers announced a new attack on HTTPS they are calling “Decrypting RSA with Obsolete and Weakened Encryption,” or DROWN. Due to Fastly’s existing TLS configuration, our services, and customers using Fastly as their CDN, are not vulnerable to this attack.

  • Securing Edge-To-Origin TLS

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    Fastly has fixed a problem in our default Transport Layer Security (TLS) configuration that prevented proper certificate validation when connecting to customer origin servers. Services created after September 6th, 2015 were not affected. This advisory describes the issue to inform our customers of the potential exposure, the fix we’ve made, and additional improvements we’re making. This vulnerability has been assigned Fastly Security severity rating of HIGH.

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  • CVE-2015-7547 Buffer Overflow in glibc

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team

    On Tuesday, February 16th, researchers published details about a new vulnerability in the glibc library, a standard C library. The vulnerability existed in the code used to translate hostnames into IP addresses. Processes that use it are very common across network service providers, such as CDNs. Fastly immediately implemented a security update on affected systems. No customer action is required. Fastly’s service was not impacted.

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