Zack Allen
Security Researcher, Fastly
Lean Threat Intelligence, Part 4: Batch alerting
In Part 3, we showcased a technology that allows you to route messages to and from topics via Kafka. Now that data is flowing, how can you start monitoring and reacting to security events? In this post, we’ll show you a batch alerting strategy that you can use with Graylog and Kafka.
Battling log absurdity with Kafka
In “Lean Threat Intelligence Part 2: The foundation,” we explained how we built our log management system, Graylog, using Chef. Next, we’ll cover how we created a message pipeline that allows us to route messages to different endpoints for analysis or enrichment.
Lean Threat Intelligence Part 2: The foundation
In part 1, I discussed the general workflow the Threat Intelligence team at Fastly uses to plan for projects. After performing research and seeing what others have done in this space, we can now move forward with technology selection.
Lean Threat Intelligence, Part 1: The plan
Fastly Security Researcher Zack Allen discusses how you can draw from open source resources to build a lean and powerful Threat Intelligence plan for your organization.