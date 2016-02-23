Lean Threat Intelligence, Part 4: Batch alerting Zack Allen In Part 3, we showcased a technology that allows you to route messages to and from topics via Kafka. Now that data is flowing, how can you start monitoring and reacting to security events? In this post, we’ll show you a batch alerting strategy that you can use with Graylog and Kafka. 13 ottobre 2016

Battling log absurdity with Kafka Zack Allen In “Lean Threat Intelligence Part 2: The foundation,” we explained how we built our log management system, Graylog, using Chef. Next, we’ll cover how we created a message pipeline that allows us to route messages to different endpoints for analysis or enrichment. 28 luglio 2016

Lean Threat Intelligence Part 2: The foundation Rusty Bower, Zack Allen In part 1, I discussed the general workflow the Threat Intelligence team at Fastly uses to plan for projects. After performing research and seeing what others have done in this space, we can now move forward with technology selection. 07 aprile 2016