Building for the Model Hardware Standard Austin Spires Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it. 02 settembre 2026

Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. 31 agosto 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue Jeff Alpen Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge. 06 agosto 2026

AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer Steve Lyons Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline. 04 agosto 2026

Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle Leon Brocard Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations. 30 luglio 2026

Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute Shaun Flagg Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins. 27 luglio 2026

The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity John Agger As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage. 22 luglio 2026

Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly Ameet Bharwani, David King Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge. 09 luglio 2026

Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge Shaun Flagg Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA. 01 luglio 2026

AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It John Agger The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need. 29 giugno 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. 24 giugno 2026

Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge Omeed Nosrati, Leigh Clancy, + 1 more Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete. 10 giugno 2026

Il traffico IA è cresciuto 6,5 volte più velocemente rispetto al traffico umano quest'anno Artur Bergman, Hossein Lotfi I dati di Fastly mostrano che il traffico IA è cresciuto del 30% da gennaio a maggio 2026, con i sistemi autonomi che rappresentano ormai quasi la metà delle richieste su Internet e stanno ridefinendo l'infrastruttura web. 09 giugno 2026

Bot Defense è il minimo indispensabile. Il traffico automatico richiede una strategia aziendale Joan Jenkins Le aziende hanno bisogno di più del semplice blocco dei bot con l'aumento del traffico IA. Scopri come distinguere le interazioni di IA preziose dai rischi e costruire una strategia per il traffico automatico. 09 giugno 2026

Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero Jonathan Speek I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine. 28 maggio 2026