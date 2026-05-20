IA
Page 1 of 3
Building for the Model Hardware Standard
Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it.
Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots
Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime.
MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP
Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution.
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue
Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.
Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle
Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations.
Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute
Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins.
The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity
As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage.
Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly
Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge.
Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge
Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA.
AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It
The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need.
Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity
Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity.
Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge
Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete.
Il traffico IA è cresciuto 6,5 volte più velocemente rispetto al traffico umano quest'anno
I dati di Fastly mostrano che il traffico IA è cresciuto del 30% da gennaio a maggio 2026, con i sistemi autonomi che rappresentano ormai quasi la metà delle richieste su Internet e stanno ridefinendo l'infrastruttura web.
Bot Defense è il minimo indispensabile. Il traffico automatico richiede una strategia aziendale
Le aziende hanno bisogno di più del semplice blocco dei bot con l'aumento del traffico IA. Scopri come distinguere le interazioni di IA preziose dai rischi e costruire una strategia per il traffico automatico.
Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly
Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython.
Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero
I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine.
Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership
CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement.