Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue

Jeff Alpen

VP, Global Partner Ecosystem

IACDN &amp; distribuzioneEdge network

For years, security teams have operated on a simple rule: when non-human traffic spikes on your network, rate-limit it, challenge it, or block it.

That playbook made sense when automated traffic mostly consisted of aggressive scrapers, brute-force attacks, and credential stuffers. The problem is that automated traffic isn't just scrapers anymore.

Today, autonomous AI agents are browsing, comparing SKUs, and attempting to check out on behalf of real human buyers. Automated traffic made up 53% of all web activity last year with agentic AI influencing $262 billion in 2025 holiday sales. By 2030, McKinsey estimates agentic commerce could drive up to $1 trillion in U.S. sales alone.

Agentic commerce isn’t on the horizon – it’s running on your network right now. But for many enterprises, autonomous agent traffic is still treated exclusively as a security liability rather than a revenue opportunity.

And that’s why we’re excited to announce that Fastly has joined the Experian Agent Trust™ ecosystem. Together, we’re helping organizations move from simply blocking automated traffic to verifying, authorizing, and monetizing legitimate AI agents in real-time at the network edge.

Why Trust Decisions Must Live at the Edge

Validating an AI agent presents a unique architectural challenge. Your application needs to answer two questions instantly: 

  • Who is actually behind this agent?

  • Does it have the authority to make this purchase?

If you route every agent validation request back to your origin servers to check centralized databases, you introduce massive latency, waste compute resources, and degrade the user experience. But relying on static, legacy rules at the perimeter means turning away legitimate buyers. 

The edge solves both problems at once.

By extending Experian Agent Trust to Fastly’s globally distributed edge network, trust decisions happen in milliseconds – closest to the user and the agent, and long before a request ever touches your backend infrastructure.

Executing Trust Logic at the Edge

Experian Agent Trust establishes identity and delegated authority through Human to Agent Binding, securely connecting verified individuals, their devices, and the AI agents acting on their behalf.

Fastly acts as the high-performance enforcement engine for those trust signals:

  • Verification in milliseconds: Using Fastly’s programmable platform, identity-checking frameworks are evaluated directly on our distributed edge network, including the Skyfire open protocol, Know Your Agent (KYAPay), which is used by Experian Agent Trust.

  • Programmable edge policy: Rather than relying on binary allow-or-block rules, teams can write custom edge logic to apply identity-based rate limits, dynamic pricing, or custom checkout flows based on the agent’s verified trust score.

  • Zero backend re-architecting: Fastly plugs into your existing APIs, authentication workflows, security policies, and payment gateways. You don’t need to rebuild your backend or redesign your application stack to participate in agentic commerce.

Kathleen Peters, Chief Innovation Officer at Experian, said: 

“The future of digital commerce isn’t just human to business. It’s human-authorized AI agents acting securely on consumers’ behalf. Experian Agent Trust™ provides the identity and delegated authority framework that makes this possible. Together with Fastly, we’re helping enterprises move beyond simply blocking bots to recognizing trusted AI agents in real time, enabling secure agentic commerce without compromising security or customer trust.”

Ultimately, that’s the real change here. By taking the friction out of agent verification at the perimeter, enterprises don’t have to choose between strict edge security and capture-ready commerce – you get both on the exact same network layer.

Turning Network Traffic into Revenue

The shift to agentic commerce doesn’t mean lowering your security posture – it means making edge security smarter.

By pairing Experian’s trust ecosystem with Fastly’s programmable edge, enterprises can turn autonomous agent traffic from a blind security risk into an accountable, monetizable sales channel, keeping origin infrastructure protected while opening the door to new revenue.

Ready to prepare your edge for agentic commerce? Don't let your traditional bot policies block real revenue. Talk to a Fastly expert to see how our programmable edge platform helps you identify, authorize, and monetize trusted AI agent traffic – without re-architecting your backend.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto