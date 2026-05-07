Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive Brooks Cunningham Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site. 01 settembre 2026

Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. 31 agosto 2026

Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture Christina Garvey Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact. 26 agosto 2026

Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement Lorraine Bellon Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps. 25 agosto 2026

Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. 12 agosto 2026

Online Sports’ Shadow Audience John Agger Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure. 07 agosto 2026

What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch. 03 agosto 2026

What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack Alina Lehtinen-Vela Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust. 02 agosto 2026

Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly Ameet Bharwani, David King Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge. 09 luglio 2026

Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala Alisha Stull, James Nguyen, + 1 more Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza. 18 giugno 2026

UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF Ash Naiku, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots. 17 giugno 2026

Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming David King, Ashley Hurwitz Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player. 16 giugno 2026

Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge Omeed Nosrati, Leigh Clancy, + 1 more Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete. 10 giugno 2026

Bot Defense è il minimo indispensabile. Il traffico automatico richiede una strategia aziendale Joan Jenkins Le aziende hanno bisogno di più del semplice blocco dei bot con l'aumento del traffico IA. Scopri come distinguere le interazioni di IA preziose dai rischi e costruire una strategia per il traffico automatico. 09 giugno 2026

How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing. 21 maggio 2026

Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership Marshall Erwin CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement. 20 maggio 2026

Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI? Natalie Griffeth, David King I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione. 14 maggio 2026

Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next Ashley Hurwitz, John Agger Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure. 11 maggio 2026