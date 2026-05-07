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Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive
Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site.
Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots
Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement
Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps.
Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands
Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.
Online Sports’ Shadow Audience
Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure.
What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE
Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch.
What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack
Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust.
Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly
Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge.
Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala
Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza.
UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF
Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots.
Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming
Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player.
Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge
Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete.
Bot Defense è il minimo indispensabile. Il traffico automatico richiede una strategia aziendale
Le aziende hanno bisogno di più del semplice blocco dei bot con l'aumento del traffico IA. Scopri come distinguere le interazioni di IA preziose dai rischi e costruire una strategia per il traffico automatico.
How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent
Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing.
Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership
CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement.
Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI?
I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione.
Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next
Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure.
L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale
Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività.