As Vice President of Fleet Operations and Production Engineering, Justin Odom leads the engineering and operations teams tasked with evolving and scaling Fastly’s global network and infrastructure. He joined Fastly in 2021. Prior to Fastly, Justin held various engineering leadership positions at Tripadvisor, Wayfair, and Cisco Systems, leading large-scale cloud, network, and data center operations. Justin holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

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