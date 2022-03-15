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Sounil Yu
CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne
Sounil has over 20 granted patents and is recognized as one of the most influential figures in security. Prior to JupiterOne, he was CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures and Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America. He’s reshaped approaches to cybersecurity by creating the Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Triad. He's a board member of the FAIR Institute and SCVX; co-chairs Art into Science: A Conference on Defense; is a visiting fellow at GMU Scalia Law School's National Security Institute; teaches at Yeshiva University; and advises many startups.
The Dept. of Know Live!: Sounil Yu erklärt, warum das DIE-Sicherheitsmodell schnellere Innovation bedeutet
Sounil Yu, CISO und Head of Research bei JupiterOne, unterhielt sich mit den Gastgeberinnen Kelly Shortridge und Bea Hughes in der Reihe The Dept. of Know Live! darüber, wie Sicherheit zu einem Motor für Innovation wird. In diesem Blogpost berichtet Sounil von den Höhepunkten des Gesprächs.