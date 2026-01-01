Stephen is a principal engineer at Fastly, where he works on traffic engineering and network measurement projects to improve how client traffic reaches the Fastly edge network. He is currently a chair of the RIPE community's Measurements, Analysis and Tools working group (MAT WG), and he serves on technical peer-review committees for Internet measurement research conferences. Prior to Fastly, he worked on Internet measurement projects at the RIPE NCC and at CAIDA, and global IPv6 deployment at Yahoo.

Bio anzeigen