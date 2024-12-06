Battleground states: News media traffic during the 2024 election debates

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Battleground states: News media traffic during the 2024 election debates

Lloyd Tanaka

Senior Content Marketing Manager

CDN et distributionInformations sur le secteur

With the U.S. election less than a week away, people are turning to news media outlets for up-to-the-moment trends, predictions, and analysis. The pundits and polls say the 2024 presidential race is too close to call, and the final outcome could rest with voters in seven battleground states. Certainly, the 2024 U.S. election is the top news story.

Just how close is this year’s election?

An Emerson College poll estimates the undeclared voter percentages in each swing state. You can see the undecided voters are a percentage point or two in size, but a decisive factor when you see the slim margin between the two parties.

Traditionally, news has been absorbed live with local and national television and cable broadcasts, radio, and print sources. However, the use of digital devices is a preferred option where one study indicates a large majority of U.S. adults (86%) say they at least sometimes get news from a smartphone, computer, or tablet, including 57% who say they do so often.

So, this prompted us to measure online traffic with news media outlets during the 90-minute presidential and VP debates. Knowing the options, how were people absorbing the debate content? Watching a live broadcast? Taking the debate in via their favorite online news outlet?

Presidential and VP Debate viewing audience

To measure the live broadcast viewing, we turned to Nielsen’s official viewing numbers and ratings of the two debates. For those not aware, Nielsen collects data via selected households on what they are watching on each of their TV sets. They can then provide estimates of how many people watch a specific broadcast in the US. Networks use viewership ratings to see how content is performing and decide which programs to renew and which to cancel. 

The chart below includes the number of people who viewed the Harris vs. Trump 2024 presidential debate live across the 15 broadcast and cable networks that carried the live debates. They also provide viewer demographics, the size of the audience, and viewer ratings. The viewer rating reflects the percentage of the public participating in the rating services that watched the debate. For example, 41% of Persons 55+ were watching the debate, while 59% watched something else or didn’t watch the television. This is considered a high mark, especially when compared with the 9% of Persons 18-34.

Viewer Demographics

Viewer Audience

Viewer Rating (%)

Persons 2+

67,135,000

21.2

Households

45,571,000

36.2

Persons 18-34

6,470,000

9.0

Persons 35-54

16,880,000

20.6

Persons 55+

41,349,000

41.0

Source: Nielsen. NNTV, Live+Same-Day. Data in this table is inclusive of broadcast and cable networks that aired the event. Reported networks include: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Merit Street, Scripps News, Telemundo, Univision, BET, CNN, CNNe, FOX News Channel, FOX Business, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and PBS.

A month later, 43.1 million tuned into the 2024 VP debate - Walz vs. Vance.

Viewer Demographics

Viewer Audience

Viewer Rating (%)

Persons 2+

43,145,000

13.6

Households

30,035,000

23.9

Persons 18-34

3,013,000

4.2

Persons 35-54

9,469,000

11.5

Persons 55+

29,652,000

29.4

Source: Nielsen. NNTV, Live+Same-Day. Data in this table is inclusive of broadcast and cable networks that aired the event. Reported networks include: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Merit Street Media, Scripps News, CNN, CNNe, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, MSNBC, NBC Universo, Newsmax, NewsNation, and PBS.

Measuring news media outlet traffic during the debates 

To provide a different view of possible news gatherings during the presidential and VP debates, we decided to measure the traffic levels with online news publishing websites. And, for extra measure, we measured the online activity with the swing states to see if there were any possible deviations.

To do so, we utilized data from Fastly’s modern CDN (content delivery network), the industry-leading system of distributed servers that deliver web content and pages to users based on geographic locations to improve performance and reduce latency. Fastly’s large media publishing companies were used to measure online traffic during the debates. A high-performing CDN allows you to see traffic spikes that can overload a website, degrading the user experience with slow response times.

Analysis criteria and measurements

Fastly research analysts measured and compiled the traffic with five major online news outlets over a 52-hour period, 24 hours before and 28 hours after the start of the debate. These measurements allowed us to easily see normal traffic levels and traffic spikes.  

The graph below displays the aggregated traffic for the entire U.S. The X-Axis reflects the timeline before, during, and after the debates. The presidential debate is in red and the vice presidential debate is in green:

U.S. (estimated population: 345.4M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

Overall, the patterns for the two debates were similar and as expected, the traffic peaked during the debates. The presidential debate traffic peaked near the end of the debate at the 19:25 point (over 454 gigabits per second). What was not expected was that the traffic during the VP debate almost doubled the presidential event, reaching a peak at the 18:50 mark (over 844 gigabits per second). One explanation for this could be the fact that 24 million more people watched the presidential debate live broadcast vs. the VP debate, and younger demographics may have sought news online via devices.

You’ll notice the two orange traffic spikes following the debate which could be explained by news coverage of 9/11 activities.

Now, what about the aggregated traffic patterns with news outlets in the battleground states? Let's take a closer look at the traffic and note the peaks across the same timeline.

Pennsylvania (estimated population: 12.95M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 18.4 Gbps at 19:05 
VP: 34.1 Gbps at 18:50

Michigan (estimated population: 10.04)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 11.9 Gbps at 19:05 
VP: 19.8 Gbps at 18:45

Wisconsin (estimated population: 5.93M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 8.0 Gbps at 19:35 
VP: 14.4 Gbps at 18:50

North Carolina (estimated population: 10.97M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 13.6 Gbps at 19:05 
VP: 23.4 Gbps at 18:50

Georgia (estimated population: 11.14M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 10.9 Gbps at 19:05 
VP: 18.2 Gbps at 18:50

Arizona (estimated population: 7.49M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 7.1 Gbps at 19:35 
VP: 11.1 Gbps at 18:50

Nevada (estimated population: 3.21M)

X-Axis: Timeline before, during, and after the debates.

President: 2.9 Gbps at 19:40 
VP: 3.9 Gbps at 18:50

News media outlets' peak stats (during debate, gigabits per second)

State

Presidential Peak

Time

VP Peak

Time

All U.S.

454

19:25

844

18:50

Pennsylvania

18.4

19:05

34.1

18:50

Michigan

11.9

19:05

19.8

18:45

Wisconsin

8.0

19:35

14.4

18:50

North Carolina

13.6

19:05

23.4

18:50

Georgia

10.9

19:05

16.8

18:40

Arizona

7.1

19:35

11.1

18:50

Nevada

2.9

19:40

3.9

18:50

Conclusion

Measuring the online traffic with news media outlets during the presidential and VP debates provided insights into how people consume their news during a major national event. The close race is driving people in large numbers to seek news of the 2024 election, viewing the debates live and obtaining news through online media publishers.

Here are a few insights when inspecting the data: 

  • Aggregated traffic patterns with online news providers leading up to, during, and after the debates were similar across the entire U.S. and the seven battleground states.

  • Traffic spikes with the VP debates were higher nationally and with each battleground state. Turning to online news sources during the VP debate vs. live viewing could explain the higher peaks. Traffic in Pennsylvania and North Carolina stands out.  

  • Aggregated traffic to the news sites was consistent with the state population size, except for Arizona and Nevada where peak traffic was proportionally lower. Could there have been overall less interest in the debates?  Both of these states had strong peaks the day after the debates, possibly attributed to 9/11 news.

Additional Resources

The Definitive CDN Buyer’s Guide

Many CDNs offer the same types of services, but they're not all the same. Whether you're trying to improve your performance and security, or selecting a CDN to start with, use this guide to distinguish the best from the rest. Get a copy of the guide.

Streaming under Siege: Defending Online Media in a Growing Threat Landscape

With their valuable content, sensitive data, and wide reach, online broadcasters are prime targets for cyberattacks. Threats include DDoS attacks, credential stuffing, and piracy, often motivated by financial gain or political agendas. Read the report.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert