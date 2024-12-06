Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

CultureActualités de la société

This month marks 10 years of Fastly. On March 3, 2011, Fastly was officially incorporated as a company (though a few of our founders had been poking at our underlying technology for months before then). In honor of this milestone, we asked a few of our longest-tenured employees to share their memories from the earliest days of Fastly, their favorite or funniest moments, and their vision for the future of Fastly.

A small and mighty team of <10 gather for a meeting in an early Fastly office.

In the beginning

“I was having huge problems with our CDN at my previous company. I had gone in one day at 7 a.m. to make a change to our CDN because we knew it took eight hours to deploy a change. Then eight hours later, we were seeing issues with images loading in France. The only thing we could do was to turn the CDN off and on, and then wait another eight hours. It took basically 17 hours to implement a single line change. 

“One day, I was complaining to Artur (Bergman, founder) about it, and it turned out he was having the same issues. We thought there must be a better way to build a better CDN. Artur was talking about moving more of the code and logic to the edge, away from the core service. For me, that was when I went from ‘oh, this is interesting,’ to ‘I have to start doing this.’ It was the moment when I thought this could change the way people build websites. I couldn’t wait to get started, so for me this was the origin story. It wasn’t a matter of if I wanted to do this, it was that I needed to do it.”

—Simon Wistow, Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Initiatives

Artur runs a Fastly meeting from his living room in 2011. 

“I was at Simon’s house one day and Artur came over. We started talking and he told me about this idea where he wanted to build a CDN. He described it as ‘kind of a CDN, but more like an edge computing network.’ I was a big distributed systems nerd at the time, and to me that was like absolute catnip. I decided to throw my weight behind this thing the very next day.”

—Tyler McMullen, Chief Technology Officer

Jason Cook burns into new hardware in the Delancey Street office.

“I knew Artur Bergman and Jason Cook (Fastly principal engineer) from the Technical Operations sysadmins community. When Artur was first starting to talk about trying to get his company going, I thought, ‘This would be a really great opportunity to work with Artur and Jason,’ who I had immense respect for. I thought they were great technologists and engineers, and that this would be a great opportunity for me to work in something new and cool. When we started, we were talking about how, if we were to be successful, that this was going to be some of the biggest things we’re ever going to get the opportunity to do. There are only a handful of jobs out there where you can get this kind of experience.”

—Vlad Vuksan, Principal Sales Engineer

Growing up Fastly

“I loved the caliber of people that came to work with us from the beginning. I loved that every time we got a new customer, we’d start explaining something and their eyes would light up realizing we were going to make their lives easier. When more people started to work for us, I would think,’“How can people this good want to work with us?’

“You have to remember that we didn’t even have an office then. We started off at an office in the Sailor’s Union of the Pacific Building (in San Francisco). Then, we were in Artur’s apartment. Then, an apartment on Delancey Street. And then, above the Pizza Place, which in the middle of summer was so hot that Amy’s (Hammond, VP of Workplace Creative Services) lipstick once melted. 

“We really didn’t feel like a proper company, but every time we moved into a new place, it slowly started to feel a little more grown up. And then, seeing new people wanting to work with us, it felt like we were a real company. Especially when it was a customer who had left and then came to work with us, or an employee who had left Fastly but then came back. This is a place that people want to come to — and that feeling hasn’t gone away.”

—Simon Wistow, Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Initiatives

The infamous Fastly office, conveniently located above an Extreme Pizza.

“My fondest memory is the first time we actually hired movers instead of moving everything ourselves. We moved offices so many times by using trucks or our cars. So it was so great to have people help us. One time, we even moved offices across the street by hand. That included Tyler rolling down a hill in an office chair. And when we were working above the pizza ovens on Folsom street in SF — I couldn’t put my purse on the floor because it was so hot my lipstick would melt. There was actually one point that we had to go buy a swamp cooler that I would have to put ice in to keep us cool. It was very hot.”

—Amy Hammond, VP of Workplace Creative Services

Simon Wistow and Ryan Richards carry a box across the street to Fastly’s new office.

“At one point, there was a huge shortage of SSDs on the market. We were able to procure hundreds of them during this shortage, which is a lot of money. I recall UPS delivering these to us and dropping them off outside of the San Francisco office. For me, it was really strange seeing someone drop off something that was worth thousands of dollars just randomly at the door. I remember that very vividly.”

—Vlad Vuksan, Principal Sales Engineer

The road ahead

“There are so many more problems to solve. We only just got to our initial idea of edge computing. There is just so much more to do. I don’t think there is anywhere else with that type of large vision.”

—Tyler McMullen, Chief Technology Officer

“Thinking forward to the next 5 to 10 years, I'm super thrilled and excited for what we can provide to the world. If you think about how applications should be built to scale — to be globally available, to be fast, secure, and reliable around the world — that's what we should provide to our customers. If they build an application the Fastly way, they should just have their applications work. And we've seen this during the pandemic. Some of our most advanced customers handle the traffic spikes just fine because they've architected the way a modern web application should work.

“What we’re trying to do is help build a better internet, a faster internet, a more equitable internet. Applications should be just as fast anywhere in the world. They should be just as secure anywhere in the world. We’re getting people to build applications in a way that expands access to these applications and allows applications that might not have been written because they wouldn't scale, to be written.” —Artur Bergman, Chief Architect and Co-Founder

The Fastly team staffs a booth at Velocity conference.  

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert