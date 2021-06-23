Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. 14 juillet 2022

OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly Hannah Aubry OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation. 14 février 2022