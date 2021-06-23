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Hannah Aubry
Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly
Hannah Aubry is an advocate for open technologies and ecosystems that benefit humanity. She leads Fast Forward, Fastly's $50 million commitment to support the open internet through open source projects and nonprofits like the Mastodon, Kubernetes, Rust Foundation, and Scratch. She also serves as a core organizer for the CHIditarod, a nonprofit organization fighting food scarcity in Chicago. Find her on Mastodon: @haubles@fosstodon.org.
Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.
OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly
OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.
Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly
The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide.