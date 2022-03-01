Actualités de la société
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Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie
Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie, recevant la note de 4,8/5 d’après les avis des utilisateurs.
Fastly rejoint l’Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) pour guider l’interopérabilité de l’IA en périphérie
Fastly rejoint l’AAIF pour façonner des normes ouvertes d’interopérabilité pour l’IA en périphérie. Exécutez des sous-tâches agentiques en moins d’une milliseconde et en toute sécurité grâce à notre serveur MCP.
Fastly reconnu comme un leader dans le rapport Forrester Wave™ 2026 pour les plateformes de développement en périphérie
Fastly figure parmi les leaders du rapport Forrester Wave™ 2026 sur les plateformes de développement en périphérie, avec un score de 5/5 pour ses performances et l'expérience des développeurs. Lire le rapport.
Fastly reçoit depuis sept ans le prix Customers' Choice par Gartner® Peer Insights™
Fastly a été nommé "Customers' Choice 2025" de Gartner® Peer Insights™ pour la Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Cloud, marquant sept années consécutives de récompenses motivées par la confiance et les avis des clients.
Tableau de bord de performance écologique : mettez en lumière votre empreinte carbone numérique
Le tableau de bord de performance écologique de Fastly offre un accès instantané aux données sur les émissions liées à l’électricité de scope 2 et 3. Comprenez et optimisez votre empreinte carbone numérique en toute simplicité.
Les avantages économiques des solutions de sécurité des applications de Fastly
Découvrez comment les solutions WAAP de Fastly augmentent les conversions, améliorent la productivité et réduisent les coûts. Pour plus de détails, consultez l'étude TEI de Forrester.
La solution Next-Gen WAF de Fastly nommée Strong Performer dans le rapport The Forrester Wave™
Nous sommes fiers d’annoncer que la solution Next-Gen WAF de Fastly a été nommée Strong Performer dans le rapport The Forrester Wave™ : Web Application Firewall Solutions, 1er trimestre 2025.
Créer, stocker et évoluer : la solution Object Storage de Fastly sans frais de sortie de données est arrivée
Vous en avez assez des factures de stockage élevées ? Fastly Object Storage propose des sorties gratuites et une tarification transparente, afin de stimuler votre capacité à innover sans vous ruiner.
La guerre des robots : un fléau pour les entreprises
Découvrez les résultats de notre enquête menée auprès de 500 responsables de l'informatique et de la sécurité sur l'impact des bots malveillants sur les entreprises. Apprenez à protéger efficacement vos actifs numériques.
Les formules Fastly viennent d'être mises à niveau
Les formules de produits Fastly sont encore meilleures. Découvrez les toutes dernières fonctionnalités de notre formule Services réseau et bien plus encore !
Fastly talks with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team IT Director Michael Taylor | Fastly
In this interview, Fastly CMO Margaret Arakawa sits down with Michael Taylor, IT Director for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, to discuss the role technology and security play within the Formula 1 team, as well as ways the two companies hope to work together to push the limits of innovation, performance, and the fan experience.
Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan
Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat.
Evolved terms for data processing | Fastly
At Fastly, we work hard to stay ahead of legal changes that affect our customers. It’s always our goal to help customers stay confident and compliant, as seamlessly as possible.
Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly
Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today.
Fastly named "Customers' Choice" in 2022 Gartner report | Fastly
We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly has been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Global CDN.
HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
New Fastly POP in Christchurch, New Zealand | Fastly
We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi-nationals, greater resilience, higher network availability, and extended failover services.
Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale.
Fastly named Leader in commercial CDN by IDC MarketScape | Fastly
We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine
Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational.