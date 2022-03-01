Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie Kim Ogletree Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie, recevant la note de 4,8/5 d’après les avis des utilisateurs. 07 juillet 2026

Fastly rejoint l’Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) pour guider l’interopérabilité de l’IA en périphérie Tracy Hinds Fastly rejoint l’AAIF pour façonner des normes ouvertes d’interopérabilité pour l’IA en périphérie. Exécutez des sous-tâches agentiques en moins d’une milliseconde et en toute sécurité grâce à notre serveur MCP. 18 mai 2026

Fastly reconnu comme un leader dans le rapport Forrester Wave™ 2026 pour les plateformes de développement en périphérie Jesse von Doom Fastly figure parmi les leaders du rapport Forrester Wave™ 2026 sur les plateformes de développement en périphérie, avec un score de 5/5 pour ses performances et l'expérience des développeurs. Lire le rapport. 24 mars 2026

Fastly reçoit depuis sept ans le prix Customers' Choice par Gartner® Peer Insights™ Kim Ogletree Fastly a été nommé "Customers' Choice 2025" de Gartner® Peer Insights™ pour la Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Cloud, marquant sept années consécutives de récompenses motivées par la confiance et les avis des clients. 01 octobre 2025

Tableau de bord de performance écologique : mettez en lumière votre empreinte carbone numérique Eoghan Kelly Le tableau de bord de performance écologique de Fastly offre un accès instantané aux données sur les émissions liées à l’électricité de scope 2 et 3. Comprenez et optimisez votre empreinte carbone numérique en toute simplicité. 09 septembre 2025

Les avantages économiques des solutions de sécurité des applications de Fastly David King Découvrez comment les solutions WAAP de Fastly augmentent les conversions, améliorent la productivité et réduisent les coûts. Pour plus de détails, consultez l'étude TEI de Forrester. 10 avril 2025

La solution Next-Gen WAF de Fastly nommée Strong Performer dans le rapport The Forrester Wave™ Lorraine Bellon Nous sommes fiers d’annoncer que la solution Next-Gen WAF de Fastly a été nommée Strong Performer dans le rapport The Forrester Wave™ : Web Application Firewall Solutions, 1er trimestre 2025. 20 mars 2025

Créer, stocker et évoluer : la solution Object Storage de Fastly sans frais de sortie de données est arrivée Jesse von Doom Vous en avez assez des factures de stockage élevées ? Fastly Object Storage propose des sorties gratuites et une tarification transparente, afin de stimuler votre capacité à innover sans vous ruiner. 12 décembre 2024

La guerre des robots : un fléau pour les entreprises Daniel Corbett, James Nguyen Découvrez les résultats de notre enquête menée auprès de 500 responsables de l'informatique et de la sécurité sur l'impact des bots malveillants sur les entreprises. Apprenez à protéger efficacement vos actifs numériques. 27 août 2024

Les formules Fastly viennent d'être mises à niveau Dom Soegono, Delen Trance Les formules de produits Fastly sont encore meilleures. Découvrez les toutes dernières fonctionnalités de notre formule Services réseau et bien plus encore ! 22 janvier 2024

Fastly talks with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team IT Director Michael Taylor | Fastly Margaret Arakawa In this interview, Fastly CMO Margaret Arakawa sits down with Michael Taylor, IT Director for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, to discuss the role technology and security play within the Formula 1 team, as well as ways the two companies hope to work together to push the limits of innovation, performance, and the fan experience. 05 octobre 2022

Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan Lakshmi Sharma Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat. 01 septembre 2022

Evolved terms for data processing | Fastly Matthew Peterson At Fastly, we work hard to stay ahead of legal changes that affect our customers. It’s always our goal to help customers stay confident and compliant, as seamlessly as possible. 10 août 2022

Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly Lakshmi Sharma Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today. 19 mai 2022

Fastly named "Customers' Choice" in 2022 Gartner report | Fastly Lee Chen We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly has been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Global CDN. 09 mai 2022

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. 29 avril 2022

New Fastly POP in Christchurch, New Zealand | Fastly Derek Rast, Stephen Gillies We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi-nationals, greater resilience, higher network availability, and extended failover services. 12 avril 2022

Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly Simon Wistow We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale. 30 mars 2022

Fastly named Leader in commercial CDN by IDC MarketScape | Fastly Joshua Chase We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. 18 mars 2022