Fastly talks with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team IT Director Michael Taylor | Fastly Margaret Arakawa In this interview, Fastly CMO Margaret Arakawa sits down with Michael Taylor, IT Director for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, to discuss the role technology and security play within the Formula 1 team, as well as ways the two companies hope to work together to push the limits of innovation, performance, and the fan experience. 05 octobre 2022

A QUIC chat with Jana Iyengar: Rebuilding fundamental standards of the web Anil Dash A can’t-miss conversation with Fastly’s VP of Product, Infrastructure Services, Jana Iyengar about getting his hands dirty among a whole community of brilliant people who have been busy rebuilding the fundamental standards that underpin the internet that we all use every day. 28 septembre 2022

Fastly product design: Creating enterprise experiences | Fastly Jennifer Fleming At Fastly, we design for a delightful enterprise experience by looking deeply at customer needs. In this post, our Director of Product Experience shares some of the similarities and differences between B2C and B2B design she’s discovered in her journey of becoming an enterprise design lead, and how we implement human-centric design at Fastly. 02 mai 2022