CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today. 03 settembre 2026

What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch. 03 agosto 2026

Che cos'è CVE-2026-23869? Un allarme di sicurezza di React Server Components Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly CVE-2026-23869: vulnerabilità ad alta gravità Denial of service nei React Server Components. Scopri gli impatti, le versioni interessate e ottieni protezione immediata con una patch virtuale. 09 aprile 2026

React2Shell continua: cosa sapere e cosa fare riguardo ai 2 CVE più recenti Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Sulla scia dei CVE di gravità critica di React2Shell, l'11 dicembre sono stati annunciati due nuovi CVE che sfruttano componenti simili di Next.js e React. Scopri di più su questi nuovi CVE. 11 dicembre 2025

AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report Matthew Mathur, David King, + 1 more Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control. 19 agosto 2025

ToolShell Remote Code Execution in Microsoft SharePoint: CVE-2025-53770 & CVE-2025-53771 Simran Khalsa, Matthew Mathur, + 1 more Microsoft revealed two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-53771 and CVE-2025-53770, actively exploited to compromise SharePoint servers. 23 luglio 2025

OS Command Injection Explained Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it. 15 luglio 2025

CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now. 26 marzo 2025

DDoS in February Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance. 06 marzo 2025

DDoS in January Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security. 06 febbraio 2025

DDoS in December Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance. 10 gennaio 2025

Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover Arun Kumar, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security. 09 luglio 2024

Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment. 26 giugno 2024

Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000. 29 maggio 2024

How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing Arun Kumar, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge. 23 febbraio 2024

Cyber 5 Threat Insights Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites. 14 dicembre 2023

WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits. 13 dicembre 2023

Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch. 20 novembre 2023

CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25 Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Matthew Mathur We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534. 03 ottobre 2023