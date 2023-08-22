Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

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SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Fastly

Il team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly si occupa di garantire che i nostri clienti dispongano degli strumenti e dei dati necessari per mantenere sicuri i propri sistemi. Analizza e, in ultima analisi, contribuisce a prevenire gli attacchi su scala Fastly. Il team è composto da un gruppo di esperti di sicurezza che lavorano dietro le quinte per aiutarti a rimanere all'avanguardia in un panorama della sicurezza in continua evoluzione.

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  • CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity

    Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today.

  • What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE

    Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch.

    Sicurezza

  • Che cos'è CVE-2026-23869? Un allarme di sicurezza di React Server Components

    Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    CVE-2026-23869: vulnerabilità ad alta gravità Denial of service nei React Server Components. Scopri gli impatti, le versioni interessate e ottieni protezione immediata con una patch virtuale.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • React2Shell continua: cosa sapere e cosa fare riguardo ai 2 CVE più recenti

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Sulla scia dei CVE di gravità critica di React2Shell, l'11 dicembre sono stati annunciati due nuovi CVE che sfruttano componenti simili di Next.js e React. Scopri di più su questi nuovi CVE.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report

    Matthew Mathur, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report uncovers how Meta, OpenAI, and others are shaping web traffic and what organizations need to do to stay in control.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • ToolShell Remote Code Execution in Microsoft SharePoint: CVE-2025-53770 & CVE-2025-53771

    Simran Khalsa, Matthew Mathur, + 1 more

    Microsoft revealed two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-53771 and CVE-2025-53770, actively exploited to compromise SharePoint servers.

    Sicurezza

  • OS Command Injection Explained

    Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it.

    Sicurezza
    TLS configuration icon

  • CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js

    Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now.

    Sicurezza

  • DDoS in February

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS in January

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS in December

    Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more

    Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover

    Arun Kumar, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security.

    Sicurezza

  • Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator

    Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more

    We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing

    Arun Kumar, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.

    Compute
    + 3 more

  • Cyber 5 Threat Insights

    Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more

    To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 2 more

  • WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Matthew Mathur

    We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534.

    Sicurezza

  • Back to Basics: Directory Traversal

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Matthew Mathur

    In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it?

    Sicurezza