AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

AI Bots in Q2 2025: Trends from Fastly's Threat Insights Report

Matthew Mathur

Ricercatore senior in materia di sicurezza, Fastly

David King

Responsabile del marketing di prodotto di gruppo, sicurezza

Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Fastly

SicurezzaApprofondimenti del settoreIA

Fastly’s Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report reveals how Meta, OpenAI, and other AI giants are driving massive crawler and fetcher traffic and what organizations must do to stay in control.

AI isn’t just trending; it’s reshaping internet traffic in real-time. As large language model (LLM) based apps like ChatGPT fuel demand for content, they’re straining networks, intensifying scraping, and forcing organizations to rethink how they protect their assets while still reaching their audiences.

From massive crawlers vacuuming up the web to fetchers delivering answers in real time, AI bots are introducing additional performance, cost, and security challenges. Fastly’s latest edition of our Threat Insights Report focuses exclusively on AI bots, so you can find out what’s really happening under the hood of AI-driven traffic - and what it means for the future of your site.

AI’s Web Appetite: 80% Crawlers, 20% Fetchers

The internet is (now more than ever) dominated by bots, with AI bot traffic continuing to grow. Between April and July, AI crawlers accounted for almost 80% of all AI bot traffic as observed across the Fastly network. The big surprise? Meta’s AI crawlers alone generate 52% of that traffic, more than Google (23%) and OpenAI (20%) combined!

The geographic split is even more striking. Nearly 90% of all North American AI bot traffic came from crawlers, while Latin America (72%), Asia (58%), and Europe (41%) had far smaller crawler percentages. Popular crawlers had even more drastic splits, with Meta and Google having over 90% of their crawler traffic hitting North American sites. This concentration of crawler traffic in North America could influence datasets feeding today’s most popular LLMs, and by extension, the output they generate.

Fetchers: Fast, Focused, and Heavy on Volume

AI fetcher bots, which retrieve specific content in real time based on user queries, accounted for the other 20% of AI bot traffic. Here, OpenAI stands out: their bots (including ChatGPT) generated a whopping 98% of fetcher requests. While this finding could indicate ChatGPT’s popularity in the consumer LLM market, some AI fetchers use previously indexed data from search engines rather than directly fetching in real time. 

In some cases, fetcher traffic hit 39,000 requests per minute – high enough to overwhelm unprotected origin infrastructure. Even without malicious intent, these spikes can mimic DDoS conditions for sites that do not regularly reach these traffic volumes, consuming resources and impacting site performance. Rising AI bot traffic is not necessarily bad news; having your content indexed or used in AI-powered results can drive visibility to your site. Without visibility and bot verification, even well-intended automation can become a hidden drain on resources.

Other AI Bot Traffic Trends and How to Respond

While crawlers and fetchers dominate the conversation, our Q2 data highlights other important trends in AI bot behavior:

  • Commerce, media & entertainment, and high-tech sectors see the highest levels of AI scraping activity.

  • Lack of bot verification remains a major challenge, making it harder for security teams to distinguish legitimate automation from impersonators.

  • AI bots add operational complexity - without transparent signaling and identification, they become a growing blind spot for digital teams.

  • Fetcher bots are reshaping user experience, delivering real-time content at volumes that can mimic attack patterns even without malicious intent.

But what does this mean for you?

  • Don’t ignore “friendly” bots: Even legitimate crawlers and fetchers can overload infrastructure without policies in place.

  • Control your exposure: Decide which bots you want accessing your content and at what rate. (Check out how Fastly Bot Management gives your team the power to manage and control the behavior of bots that crawl and scrape your content.)

  • Be mindful of geographical bias: Content is primarily being crawled in North America, and this may influence how AI models represent your industry, brand, or products.

  • Verify (and then verify again): Without clear bot identification standards, bad actors can masquerade as legitimate AI bot activity. Invest in solutions that can tell the difference, and request AI bot operators to provide verification avenues.

Staying in Control of AI-Driven Web Traffic

Fastly’s quarterly threat insights report draws from 6.5 trillion monthly requests* across Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, and DDoS Protection solutions, which collectively help secure over 130,000 apps and APIs** across a wide range of industries, including leading e-commerce, streaming, media and entertainment, financial services, and technology companies.

Stay up to date with the Fastly Security Research Team, who continuously publishes a range of valuable resources, including blogs, CVE notices, threat insights, tutorials, and more, aimed at keeping our customers informed about the latest security developments.

AI bots are now a defining force in internet traffic, shaping everything from infrastructure load to the data that fuels tomorrow’s LLMs. The challenge, and opportunity, lies in deciding how your content is accessed, and by whom.

Read the full Q2 2025 Threat Insights Report to explore the complete data, industry impacts, and strategies for staying in control of your traffic in the AI era.

* Trailing six-month average as of April 22, 2025

** As of April 22, 2025

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto