James Nguyen
Product Manager
Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala
Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza.
Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA
Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA.
Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here
The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture.
Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES
Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.
Guerre tra bot: l'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende
Scopri i risultati del sondaggio che abbiamo sottoposto a 500 responsabili IT e della sicurezza sull'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende. Impara a proteggere efficacemente i tuoi asset digitali.
Introducing GraphQL Inspection for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF
GraphQL is fast gaining popularity, and we’re excited to announce that we now support GraphQL Inspection in our Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences).
Fastly's Next-Gen WAF now works with Arm at scale | Fastly
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF is now the only WAF on the market to be Arm compatible at scale in any environment, allowing you to deploy our security solution in environments using Arm-based processors on NGINX-native web servers — or anywhere else you host your apps and APIs.