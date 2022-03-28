Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala Alisha Stull, James Nguyen, + 1 more Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza. 18 giugno 2026

Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett, + 1 more Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA. 16 aprile 2026

Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here James Nguyen, Alejandro Medrano The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture. 12 marzo 2026

Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams. 15 gennaio 2025

Guerre tra bot: l'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende Daniele Corbett, James Nguyen Scopri i risultati del sondaggio che abbiamo sottoposto a 500 responsabili IT e della sicurezza sull'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende. Impara a proteggere efficacemente i tuoi asset digitali. 27 agosto 2024

Introducing GraphQL Inspection for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF James Nguyen GraphQL is fast gaining popularity, and we’re excited to announce that we now support GraphQL Inspection in our Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences). 31 marzo 2022