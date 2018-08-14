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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

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Jana Iyengar

Vicepresidente, prodotto, servizi di infrastruttura, Fastly

Jana Iyengar è vicepresidente of Product for Infrastructure Services di Fastly, dove è responsabile dei sistemi hardware, software e di rete fondamentali che costituiscono la piattaforma di Fastly. In precedenza è stato Distinguished Engineer presso Fastly, dove ha lavorato sulle prestazioni del trasporto e della rete, sviluppando e distribuendo QUIC e HTTP/3 e ricoprendo il ruolo di editor delle specifiche QUIC dell'IETF. Presiede l'Internet Congestion Controllo Research Group (ICCRG) dell'IRTF. Prima di Fastly, ha lavorato su QUIC e altri progetti di rete presso Google, e prima ancora è stato professore associato di informatica al Franklin & Marshall College.”

  • Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet

    Jana Iyengar

    Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP).

    Notizie aziendali
    + 3 more

  • Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly

    Jana Iyengar

    The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent.

    privacy
    Eventi

  • Private Access Tokens: A CAPTCHA-less future | Fastly

    Jana Iyengar, Jonathan Foote

    At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today.

    Ingegneria

  • HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly

    Jana Iyengar

    QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.

    Notizie aziendali
    + 5 more

  • iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers

    Jana Iyengar

    iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the internet and in a more secure and private way using Safari.

    Ingegneria
    + 2 more

  • 30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps

    Jana Iyengar

    Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure, and scalable user experiences. We must embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development and consider the tools we need to get there.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 3 more

  • QUIC è ora RFC 9000

    Jana Iyengar

    La versione 1 di QUIC è stata formalizzata ufficialmente e le distribuzioni di QUIC passeranno ora dall’uso di versioni draft temporanee alla nuova versione 1.

    Ingegneria
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • The state of QUIC and HTTP/3 2020

    Jana Iyengar

    QUIC and HTTP/3 have entered the final stages of development at the IETF. Distinguished Engineer, Jana Iyengar, elaborates on the current state of the protocols, their deployment across the internet, and his expectations for QUIC and HTTP/3 in the near future.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Ingegneria

  • QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly

    Kazuho Oku, Jana Iyengar

    Compare QUIC vs TCP to better understand the computational efficiency of both.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 3 more

  • Decoding the digital divide

    Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman

    This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 2 more

  • How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance

    Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar

    How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.

    Prestazioni
    + 2 more

  • Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC

    Jana Iyengar

    Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Eventi

  • The Maturing of QUIC

    Jana Iyengar

    QUIC, the new internet transport protocol set to replace TCP, was comprehensively built by tech industry leaders over nearly seven years. Go behind the scenes to see how QUIC evolved from a lofty experiment to a standard set to modernize the internet.

    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Why Fastly loves QUIC and HTTP/3

    Jana Iyengar

    We're thrilled to be so invested in QUIC, a new transport protocol that is more responsive, secure, and flexible than what the internet uses today. Learn why, straight from our very own Jana Iyengar, one of the editors of the core document.

    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Fastly's Response to SegmentSmack

    Jana Iyengar, Ryan Landry, + 1 more

    A remotely exploitable denial-of-service (DoS) attack against the Linux kernel, called SegmentSmack, was made public on August 6th, 2018 as CVE-2018-5390. Fastly was made aware of this vulnerability prior to that date through a responsible disclosure. As part of our initial investigation, Fastly discovered a candidate patch proposed by Eric Dumazet from Google to address this vulnerability. We discussed the vulnerability and the patch with Eric, reproduced the attack, validated the patch as a fix, and estimated the impact of the vulnerability to our infrastructure. We immediately deployed temporary mitigations where we were most vulnerable, while simultaneously preparing and rolling out a patched kernel to our fleet.

    Sicurezza
    Ingegneria