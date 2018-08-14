Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet Jana Iyengar Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP). 12 ottobre 2023

Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly Jana Iyengar The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent. 23 settembre 2022

Private Access Tokens: A CAPTCHA-less future | Fastly Jana Iyengar, Jonathan Foote At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today. 08 giugno 2022

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. 29 aprile 2022

iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers Jana Iyengar iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the internet and in a more secure and private way using Safari. 11 aprile 2022

30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps Jana Iyengar Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure, and scalable user experiences. We must embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development and consider the tools we need to get there. 23 novembre 2021

QUIC è ora RFC 9000 Jana Iyengar La versione 1 di QUIC è stata formalizzata ufficialmente e le distribuzioni di QUIC passeranno ora dall’uso di versioni draft temporanee alla nuova versione 1. 27 maggio 2021

The state of QUIC and HTTP/3 2020 Jana Iyengar QUIC and HTTP/3 have entered the final stages of development at the IETF. Distinguished Engineer, Jana Iyengar, elaborates on the current state of the protocols, their deployment across the internet, and his expectations for QUIC and HTTP/3 in the near future. 10 settembre 2020

QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly Kazuho Oku, Jana Iyengar Compare QUIC vs TCP to better understand the computational efficiency of both. 30 aprile 2020

Decoding the digital divide Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap. 29 aprile 2020

How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge. 08 aprile 2020

Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC Jana Iyengar Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems. 30 gennaio 2020

The Maturing of QUIC Jana Iyengar QUIC, the new internet transport protocol set to replace TCP, was comprehensively built by tech industry leaders over nearly seven years. Go behind the scenes to see how QUIC evolved from a lofty experiment to a standard set to modernize the internet. 11 novembre 2019

Why Fastly loves QUIC and HTTP/3 Jana Iyengar We're thrilled to be so invested in QUIC, a new transport protocol that is more responsive, secure, and flexible than what the internet uses today. Learn why, straight from our very own Jana Iyengar, one of the editors of the core document. 21 marzo 2019