Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps

Jana Iyengar

Vicepresidente, prodotto, servizi di infrastruttura, Fastly

Approfondimenti del settoreIngegneriaSicurezzaWebAssembly

This is the second in a four-post series that honors the 30th anniversary of the website, as well as examines how we expect web infrastructure and user experiences to evolve in the next 30 years.

 When Tim Berners-Lee launched the world’s first website in 1991, few people imagined how society would be transformed by this new, acronym-filled world of WWW, HTTP, and URLs. Certainly, hardly anyone imagined that 30 years later, we would be using it to pay bills, shop for almost anything, and interact with friends and strangers alike. 

Although we currently use websites in ways that make them closer to applications than the traditional idea of a website, we aren’t consistently building them that way. It’s time we embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development, and consider the tools we need to get there. 

Modern websites are actually applications

Historically, websites were made up of static images and objects, but over the past decade, the web has become much more dynamic, interactive, and functional. Today, streaming video and user-generated content define the web more than static pages and slow loading times do. Many websites today are applications, and we should be building them as such.

But as the way we use the web has expanded, building websites that are interesting and sophisticated has become more difficult. Developers must meet the requirements of different form factors and browsers, but they need more reliable standards and powerful tooling to get there.  

Growing expectations demand a better approach 

Building a smarter way requires greater speed, performance, and scalability. Developers need architecture and tools that offer more control, customization, flexibility, and transparency — while baking in security every step of the way — to create a web that’s performant and innovative. We must stop relying on ineffective legacy tools and adopt those that are capable of the automation and resilience needed to create web experiences that can support today’s needs. 

Static websites require a minimal number of tools and languages for development, while most organizations use a sprawling number of tools to build and secure their applications. Since users don’t interact with the content on a static web page, things like authorization, privacy, and security are not as imperative as they are with applications. And whereas small changes to a static web page require you to only update the HTML code, all changes to an application require full recompilation and deployment. 

On the whole, applications are more costly and complex to build, and they take longer to develop, test, and implement. To build today’s websites, we need to move away from the tools we used to satisfy the simpler use cases of the past. We must be able to execute more quickly and efficiently without compromising performance and security. Leveraging evolving protocols like QUIC and HTTP/3 and investing in emerging technologies like WebAssembly are key to modernizing the internet and delivering improved digital experiences.  

And we have to keep the future in mind. When we build apps and experiences, we must think not only about what faster, better, cheaper, and convenient looks like now, but also what it might look like down the road, and how we can build flexibly for expectations we can’t yet imagine. Continuous evolution is necessary if we expect the internet to meet our future needs. 

Making these kinds of changes isn’t just one person’s responsibility — everyone has a role to play. Executives need to view developer and security tooling as essential investments and not settle for what’s simply “not broken.” Developers and engineers should advocate for what they need to make their jobs easier, faster, and safer. And the industry as a whole needs to adopt a new mindset, one that champions a future-facing orientation. 

While we don’t know what tomorrow knows, we do know that technology is only advancing and becoming more integral in our lives, and businesses need to prepare for it today.

Breaking the cycle

Today, the youngest generations have been immersed in the web since birth. They don’t think of a website as a closed system, where one scrolls and reads. Any experience that’s not immersive, seamless, and in real time will feel disjointed.

Developers must evolve to meet users’ expectations, and break out of the endless cycle of “transformation” that forces builders to start over as soon as they’ve finished. And while humans will always be fallible, and users and builders will always make mistakes, we need to design with that in mind and depend on tools that provide the necessary levels of flexibility and accessibility. We must allow people to make mistakes safely, so that if someone messes up it doesn’t open the door to something catastrophic.

By being forward-looking and having the courage to fail until we ultimately succeed, we can create a new web that’s as groundbreaking over the next three decades as it has been over the past three.

Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll dig deeper into how we should go about building the future web, and what we’ll need to get there. In part three of our series, we’ll discuss how we need to approach security to create a more resilient web.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto