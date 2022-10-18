Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero Jonathan Speek I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine. 28 maggio 2026

What's New in the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Manage Fastly Compute data stores (KV, Config, Secret), ACLs, and view audit logs with 5 powerful new commands in the Fastly Raycast extension. 17 marzo 2026

Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute Jonathan Speek Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps. 10 marzo 2026

Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place. 03 dicembre 2024

Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards. 04 dicembre 2023

Meet the new Fastly Control Panel Brian Clay, Jonathan Speek We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience. 15 novembre 2023

Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly Jonathan Speek Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes. 24 ottobre 2022