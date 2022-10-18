Jonathan Speek
Responsabile della gestione del prodotto della piattaforma, Fastly
Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero
I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine.
What's New in the Fastly Extension for Raycast
Manage Fastly Compute data stores (KV, Config, Secret), ACLs, and view audit logs with 5 powerful new commands in the Fastly Raycast extension.
Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute
Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps.
Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast
Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place.
Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data
The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards.
Meet the new Fastly Control Panel
We're excited to announce an all-new Fastly Control panel, revamped for an improved and simplified user experience.
Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly
Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.
Gatsby on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly
Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get a Gatsby site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.