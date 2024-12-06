Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data

Jonathan Speek

Responsabile della gestione del prodotto della piattaforma, Fastly

Gomathi Rajesh

Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly

ClientiIngegneriaProdottoPiattaforma

Have you noticed the recent enhancements we’ve made to the “Billing” section of the Fastly Control Panel? We’ve been hard at work, meticulously redesigning the entire section with customer empowerment and transparency in mind. Starting with all-new Billing overview and Plan usage pages! These additions reflect Fastly's commitment to delivering a seamless user experience, allowing customers to navigate their consumption data and optimize their operations efficiently.

Whether you're looking to delve deep into your month-over-month expenditure, scrutinize usage by product line, or forecast future usage, these robust tools ensure you have the insights to make informed decisions in an ever-changing digital landscape. And we’re just getting started!

Simplified Billing dashboard

The new Billing overview page (found in the Fastly Control Panel) is a comprehensive dashboard that offers a granular and historical perspective of your financial and resource utilization. It’s designed to help you, not only track, but also analyze your spending and usage patterns across different services and regions, month-to-month.

Starting with the "Total bill" section, you’ll see a line graph that captures the total amount billed to the account over the last 3, 6, 12, or 24 months. You can immediately notice trends and fluctuations in your spending, enabling you to identify any atypical changes or to verify the impact of scaling operations on costs.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown by product line giving users a focused view of specific cost drivers. For instance, a spike in the "Compute bill" could reflect a surge in processing needs, while a steady "Full-Site Delivery bill" would likely indicate effective and consistent content delivery.

Additionally, the "Bandwidth" and "Requests" bar graphs provide a clear visual of the volume of data transferred and the number of requests processed, respectively. This data is crucial to correlating spending with the consumption of network resources.

The "Other services & products" section offers a stacked area chart that shows the costs associated with various Fastly services and products over time. This detailed breakdown by product line helps you pinpoint specific services that may be contributing disproportionately to your bill, allowing users to evaluate the return on investment for each service.

Lastly, the "Regional bills" stacked area chart is an essential feature for global businesses, as it breaks down the billing information by geographical region. It helps customers see which regions are incurring the most costs, which can inform budget allocation or indicate where market engagement is highest.

Track Plan usage with ease

The all-new Plan usage page offers you a clear and detailed view of your service consumption over time, again, providing insights that are critical for managing resources and costs effectively.

At the heart of the new page is the summary section, which consolidates crucial usage metrics into a snapshot view. It shows the total number of requests and the corresponding billed units, immediately alerting users to their current expenditure against their plan. The inclusion of bandwidth data further enhances this overview, allowing users to correlate request counts with the volume of data transferred, giving a fuller picture of their usage patterns.

The usage trends are visualized in a line graph, just below the summary, that tracks the number of requests over a specified period. This graphical representation makes it easy to spot trends at a glance. For instance, a steady incline in the graph could suggest a successful marketing campaign or an increase in customer engagement, while a decline might prompt a review of recent changes or potential issues.

Going beyond account-level usage, we’ve also provided a breakdown of service-level usage. Here, you can sort your services by usage metric allowing for immediate visibility into which services are most active.

At the bottom, users are provided a "Regional usage" section that provides a granular look at usage data, broken down by geographical regions. This regional breakdown is crucial for businesses operating in multiple markets, as it can inform decisions on resource allocation and identify regions with higher or lower engagement.

Overall, the new Plan usage page is a comprehensive tool that not only delivers essential information on current usage but also equips customers with the data needed to forecast future needs, budget effectively, and strategize for growth. It enhances transparency and control, allowing customers to make informed decisions with a long-term perspective on their service consumption.

Looking forward

Our commitment to enriching the user experience throughout the Fastly Control Panel shines through with our latest updates to the Billing section, ensuring that every customer has the means to monitor, analyze, and optimize their digital operations with precision and ease. And our enhancements won’t end there. Be on the lookout for more features, refinements, and capabilities coming soon!

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto