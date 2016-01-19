Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle Leon Brocard Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations. 30 luglio 2026

Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code Leon Brocard Editing Fastly VCL just levelled up. Discover the VS Code extension that adds navigation, refactors, inlay hints, and powerful developer tooling. 12 febbraio 2026

You own your availability: resilience in the age of third-party dependencies Anjan Srinivas, Leon Brocard, + 1 more Understand how third-party dependencies can impact website availability and performance. Discover how edge proxying helps reduce risk, improve resilience, and maintain uptime during third-party outages. 03 febbraio 2026

Lightweight Latency Measurement with Server-Timing Leon Brocard Measure end-to-end request latency with Server-Timing. See how origin, Fastly Compute, and CDN delivery timings appear in browser dev tools. 20 gennaio 2026

4 Tips for Developers for Using Fastly’s Sustainability Dashboard Leon Brocard Track the real-world emissions of your Fastly workloads. This blog shares practical tips on using the Sustainability dashboard for greener, faster code. 25 settembre 2025

I siti più veloci funzionano su Fastly Leon Brocard Rendi il tuo sito più veloce del 25%+ con l'edge programmabile di Fastly. Scopri perché i siti multimediali più veloci, da Vox.com a Business Insider, funzionano su Fastly. 11 agosto 2025

ETags: What they are, and how to use them Leon Brocard How to optimize your ETags to speed up your site and reduce calls to your origin without requiring significant code refactoring or content overhaul. 28 luglio 2025

The lengthiest HTTP headers Leon Brocard Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance. 10 febbraio 2025

Profiling Fastly Compute Applications Leon Brocard Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users. 13 gennaio 2025

5 tips for creating speedier, more sustainable websites with Fastly Leon Brocard How can Fastly help improve website performance and digital sustainability? Check out these five key recommendations. 26 aprile 2024

It's now easier than ever to write Fastly VCL Dora Militaru, Leon Brocard After last year's release of our Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly VCL, we have an exciting upgrade, to make it even easier. 14 novembre 2023

How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application Leon Brocard Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy. 24 luglio 2023

Syntax highlight Fastly VCL files in Visual Studio Code Leon Brocard With Fastly’s new Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), you can now syntax highlight Fastly VCL code. 07 novembre 2022

How to test site speed optimizations with Compute Leon Brocard In this post, we show how to test site speed modifications before implementing them using Compute and WebPageTest, a web performance tool that uses real browsers, to compare web performance between the original and transformed page versions. 21 giugno 2021

Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform Leon Brocard In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases using Terraform with Fastly: first we’ll create and manage an originless service and then we’ll create and manage a Google Compute Engine instance with a Fastly service in front of it. 14 marzo 2017