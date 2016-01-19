Leon Brocard
Architetto di soluzioni principale, Fastly
Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle
Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations.
Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code
Editing Fastly VCL just levelled up. Discover the VS Code extension that adds navigation, refactors, inlay hints, and powerful developer tooling.
You own your availability: resilience in the age of third-party dependencies
Understand how third-party dependencies can impact website availability and performance. Discover how edge proxying helps reduce risk, improve resilience, and maintain uptime during third-party outages.
Lightweight Latency Measurement with Server-Timing
Measure end-to-end request latency with Server-Timing. See how origin, Fastly Compute, and CDN delivery timings appear in browser dev tools.
4 Tips for Developers for Using Fastly’s Sustainability Dashboard
Track the real-world emissions of your Fastly workloads. This blog shares practical tips on using the Sustainability dashboard for greener, faster code.
I siti più veloci funzionano su Fastly
Rendi il tuo sito più veloce del 25%+ con l'edge programmabile di Fastly. Scopri perché i siti multimediali più veloci, da Vox.com a Business Insider, funzionano su Fastly.
ETags: What they are, and how to use them
How to optimize your ETags to speed up your site and reduce calls to your origin without requiring significant code refactoring or content overhaul.
The lengthiest HTTP headers
Discover how large HTTP headers can impact your web page's loading speed. Learn about essential headers and strategies to optimize their size for better performance.
Profiling Fastly Compute Applications
Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users.
5 tips for creating speedier, more sustainable websites with Fastly
How can Fastly help improve website performance and digital sustainability? Check out these five key recommendations.
It's now easier than ever to write Fastly VCL
After last year's release of our Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly VCL, we have an exciting upgrade, to make it even easier.
How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application
Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy.
Syntax highlight Fastly VCL files in Visual Studio Code
With Fastly’s new Visual Studio Code extension, Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), you can now syntax highlight Fastly VCL code.
How to test site speed optimizations with Compute
In this post, we show how to test site speed modifications before implementing them using Compute and WebPageTest, a web performance tool that uses real browsers, to compare web performance between the original and transformed page versions.
Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform
In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases using Terraform with Fastly: first we’ll create and manage an originless service and then we’ll create and manage a Google Compute Engine instance with a Fastly service in front of it.
Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization
Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how fastly2git works, and how it can help you continue building great services on Fastly.