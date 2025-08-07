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Stephen Stierer
Senior Director of Pre-Sales for North America
Stephen Stierer is the Senior Director of Pre-Sales for North America at Fastly, a role in which he leverages over two decades of pre-sales leadership experience. His expertise spans a variety of critical sectors, including Cloud Security, Internet Infrastructure, eCommerce, and Enterprise. Stephen specializes in the go-to-market strategy and execution of cutting-edge products, with a particular focus on Cloud Security, Web Performance, and Analytics. He possesses a deep technical understanding of internet technologies, including Application Security (AppSec), DDoS, DNS, and Bot Management. Stephen is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Cloud Rent Keeps Going Up. Let’s Fix It.
Reduce cloud egress costs with smarter caching, Origin Shield, and real-time visibility. Learn how Fastly helps control infrastructure spend.
You own your availability: resilience in the age of third-party dependencies
Understand how third-party dependencies can impact website availability and performance. Discover how edge proxying helps reduce risk, improve resilience, and maintain uptime during third-party outages.
Optimizing Web Performance: Unpacking Fastly’s Intelligent Compression Defaults
Optimize web performance with Fastly's intelligent compression defaults. Learn how Gzip and Brotli shrink payload sizes, reduce costs, and speed up your site.
Fastly's Resilience to HTTP/1.1 Desynchronization Attacks
Discover why Fastly's architecture protects against HTTP/1.1 desynchronization attacks, unlike other CDNs. Protect your applications with Fastly's secure platform.