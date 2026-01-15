Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. 31 agosto 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack Alina Lehtinen-Vela Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust. 02 agosto 2026

MoQ nella corsia veloce Luke Curley Che cosa hanno in comune la Formula 1, i droni e il live streaming? In questo post, Luke Curley, co-creatore di MoQ, esplora come Media over QUIC stia ridefinendo la distribuzione dei media a bassa latenza. 14 luglio 2026

Fastly Joins DIMPACT to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability Eoghan Kelly Fastly joins DIMPACT to help streaming and publishing companies accurately measure and reduce their digital carbon footprints through sustainable edge innovation. 08 luglio 2026

Routing delle richieste senza codice Shane Burgess Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato. 30 giugno 2026

World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure Dibakar Das, Delen Trance Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting. 25 giugno 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. 24 giugno 2026

The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available Jesse von Doom Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem. 23 giugno 2026

We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works Shane Burgess Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy. 15 giugno 2026

Il traffico IA è cresciuto 6,5 volte più velocemente rispetto al traffico umano quest'anno Artur Bergman, Hossein Lotfi I dati di Fastly mostrano che il traffico IA è cresciuto del 30% da gennaio a maggio 2026, con i sistemi autonomi che rappresentano ormai quasi la metà delle richieste su Internet e stanno ridefinendo l'infrastruttura web. 09 giugno 2026

Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Le scarse prestazioni frenano la crescita di SaaS/PaaS: ecco perché la tua CDN è fondamentale Omeed Nosrati, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Migliora le prestazioni delle tue applicazioni SaaS e PaaS con la CDN giusta. Scopri come migliorare velocità, sicurezza e scalabilità supportando al contempo una strategia di crescita basata sul prodotto con Fastly. 04 maggio 2026

Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto Simon Wistow Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%. 18 marzo 2026

Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud Sandeep Sadasivuni, Ben Argov, + 3 more Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale. 12 febbraio 2026

You own your availability: resilience in the age of third-party dependencies Anjan Srinivas, Leon Brocard, + 1 more Understand how third-party dependencies can impact website availability and performance. Discover how edge proxying helps reduce risk, improve resilience, and maintain uptime during third-party outages. 03 febbraio 2026

Lightweight Latency Measurement with Server-Timing Leon Brocard Measure end-to-end request latency with Server-Timing. See how origin, Fastly Compute, and CDN delivery timings appear in browser dev tools. 20 gennaio 2026