Data visualization for accessibility

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Data visualization for accessibility

Henry Zhang

Product Designer, Fastly

CulturaProdotto

At Fastly, we always strive to do the right thing. That’s why we’re introducing a more accessible data visualization color palette as part of our Edge Observer product.

While we’ve made strides to improve readability and legibility across the application (you can read about dark mode or control panel here), one of the most challenging areas of visual accessibility that we needed to address is data visualization.

Why we updated our color palette

There are many benefits to overhauling our color palette:

  • Meeting Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) for use of color in products

  • Differentiating the colors from one another

  • Expanding our customization capabilities

It is estimated around 8% of men and 0.5% of women have some form of color vision deficiency (color blindness). However, even those other visual impairments such as low vision or partial-sight can benefit from more distinct colors.

As a core feature of our built-in monitoring solution, our charts use color to differentiate data types and allow customers to understand the traffic passing through their services and respond when things are amiss. Therefore, it’s key that our users can quickly diagnose what’s going on and where.

Caption: An image of our current real-time stats page

Problems with color in data visualization

The primary focus of this redesign was the data visualizations color palette. Using different colors to represent different categories of data is an established pattern for graphs. 

However, as the number of colors increases, there are more opportunities for colors to look similar to, and indistinguishable from, one another. While some charts on Fastly are simple, representing only a single data type, many more have multiple categories that can take even those without visual impairments more time to analyze.

Additionally, while the most common forms of color vision deficiency affect a person’s ability to distinguish between shades of red and green, there are multiple forms that affect other color pairs and can even inhibit one’s ability to perceive all colors.

Because of these factors, we needed to ensure that our default color order provides sufficient contrast between each color.

How we did it

We used a Figma plugin called Color Blind to simulate different color vision deficiencies with our existing color palette. With this tool we found that there were multiple instances where existing neighboring colors appeared very similar to each other for individuals with certain color vision deficiencies.

Caption: Our old 5-color palette simulated across 8 different types of color blindness 

These analyses made it clear that we needed to address our color selection. Because we didn’t want to create a stark departure from our existing colors, we worked with our Brand team through multiple iterations to ensure that the colors did not depart too far from the Fastly brand while still increasing accessibility. 

Caption: Our new 12-color palette simulated across 8 different types of color blindness 

We opted to move away from using borders and fills, as the similar levels of saturation and brightness affected how easily colors were differentiated between each other. In addition, limiting colors for each category also reduced overhead for our design system.

Customization Improvements

In Edge Observer, users are able to create custom charts and dashboards to track key metrics. The refreshed color palette supplements Edge Observer’s customization capabilities by adding more unique colors. This means that customers are able to show more types of data on a single chart without repeating colors.

Future of accessibility and data visualization at Fastly

Improving accessibility in our products is an ongoing process. Our journey is not complete, and we are dedicated to creating experiences that are accessible from the start, rather than having to revisit them. We’re looking forward to sharing enhanced experiences for individuals who are screen readers or keyboard users soon.

Edge Observer Access

Edge Observer, with all its customization features and the accessible palette, is now in beta. Contact your CSE or account manager to learn more.

If you have any feedback on the new data visualization colors, please email us at design@fastly.com.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto