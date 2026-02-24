Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture Christina Garvey Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact. 26 agosto 2026

Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement Lorraine Bellon Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps. 25 agosto 2026

AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer Steve Lyons Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline. 04 agosto 2026

Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti. 07 luglio 2026

UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF Ash Naiku, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots. 17 giugno 2026

Introducing Compliance Audit Reports Susan Pomeroy Streamline your audits with Fastly’s new Compliance Audit Reports. Download evidence for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO 27001. 28 aprile 2026

Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett, + 1 more Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA. 16 aprile 2026

Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights Sarah Sang Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view. 14 aprile 2026

Fastly abilita il tag di prima parte per gli inserzionisti Google Guy Nir Fastly Ad Tag Gateway consente una misurazione resiliente e proprietaria per gli inserzionisti Google. Ripristina la visibilità, garantisci la conformità e ottieni fino al 14% di incremento dei segnali pubblicitari. 08 aprile 2026

Riduci i costi con software efficienti Ajay Bharadwaj Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti. 07 aprile 2026

Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly Jaskirat Singh Randhawa, Frank Denis Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute. 26 marzo 2026

Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge Jesse von Doom Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report. 24 marzo 2026

Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto Simon Wistow Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%. 18 marzo 2026

How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold, + 1 more Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection. 17 marzo 2026

Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here James Nguyen, Alejandro Medrano The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture. 12 marzo 2026

Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute Jonathan Speek Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps. 10 marzo 2026

Domini, reinventati: più veloci, più sicuri e completamente indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio Shane Burgess La nuova gestione dei domini di Fastly: i domini sono indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio, riducendo il rischio di distribuzione. Opera più velocemente e in modo più sicuro su larga scala. 03 marzo 2026

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First Delen Trance, Dibakar Das Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs. 26 febbraio 2026