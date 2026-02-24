Prodotto
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Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement
Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.
Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge
Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti.
UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF
Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots.
Introducing Compliance Audit Reports
Streamline your audits with Fastly’s new Compliance Audit Reports. Download evidence for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO 27001.
Adattarsi nell'era dell'IA
Blocca i bot dannosi e controlla i crawler IA per impedire che eseguano lo scraping del tuo IP. ContentGuard di Fastly ti offre il controllo e la visibilità necessari nell'era dell'IA.
Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights
Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view.
Fastly abilita il tag di prima parte per gli inserzionisti Google
Fastly Ad Tag Gateway consente una misurazione resiliente e proprietaria per gli inserzionisti Google. Ripristina la visibilità, garantisci la conformità e ottieni fino al 14% di incremento dei segnali pubblicitari.
Riduci i costi con software efficienti
Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti.
Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly
Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute.
Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge
Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report.
Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto
Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%.
How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time
Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection.
Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here
The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture.
Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute
Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps.
Domini, reinventati: più veloci, più sicuri e completamente indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio
La nuova gestione dei domini di Fastly: i domini sono indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio, riducendo il rischio di distribuzione. Opera più velocemente e in modo più sicuro su larga scala.
Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First
Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.
Enhancing Security and Transparency: Introducing Private Notifications for Fastly Maintenance and Incidents
Improve incident response with Fastly’s private status page. Receive secure, service-specific maintenance and DDoS updates via SSO and Slack.