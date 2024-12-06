Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

CulturaNotizie aziendali

This month marks 10 years of Fastly. On March 3, 2011, Fastly was officially incorporated as a company (though a few of our founders had been poking at our underlying technology for months before then). In honor of this milestone, we asked a few of our longest-tenured employees to share their memories from the earliest days of Fastly, their favorite or funniest moments, and their vision for the future of Fastly.

A small and mighty team of <10 gather for a meeting in an early Fastly office.

In the beginning

“I was having huge problems with our CDN at my previous company. I had gone in one day at 7 a.m. to make a change to our CDN because we knew it took eight hours to deploy a change. Then eight hours later, we were seeing issues with images loading in France. The only thing we could do was to turn the CDN off and on, and then wait another eight hours. It took basically 17 hours to implement a single line change. 

“One day, I was complaining to Artur (Bergman, founder) about it, and it turned out he was having the same issues. We thought there must be a better way to build a better CDN. Artur was talking about moving more of the code and logic to the edge, away from the core service. For me, that was when I went from ‘oh, this is interesting,’ to ‘I have to start doing this.’ It was the moment when I thought this could change the way people build websites. I couldn’t wait to get started, so for me this was the origin story. It wasn’t a matter of if I wanted to do this, it was that I needed to do it.”

—Simon Wistow, Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Initiatives

Artur runs a Fastly meeting from his living room in 2011. 

“I was at Simon’s house one day and Artur came over. We started talking and he told me about this idea where he wanted to build a CDN. He described it as ‘kind of a CDN, but more like an edge computing network.’ I was a big distributed systems nerd at the time, and to me that was like absolute catnip. I decided to throw my weight behind this thing the very next day.”

—Tyler McMullen, Chief Technology Officer

Jason Cook burns into new hardware in the Delancey Street office.

“I knew Artur Bergman and Jason Cook (Fastly principal engineer) from the Technical Operations sysadmins community. When Artur was first starting to talk about trying to get his company going, I thought, ‘This would be a really great opportunity to work with Artur and Jason,’ who I had immense respect for. I thought they were great technologists and engineers, and that this would be a great opportunity for me to work in something new and cool. When we started, we were talking about how, if we were to be successful, that this was going to be some of the biggest things we’re ever going to get the opportunity to do. There are only a handful of jobs out there where you can get this kind of experience.”

—Vlad Vuksan, Principal Sales Engineer

Growing up Fastly

“I loved the caliber of people that came to work with us from the beginning. I loved that every time we got a new customer, we’d start explaining something and their eyes would light up realizing we were going to make their lives easier. When more people started to work for us, I would think,’“How can people this good want to work with us?’

“You have to remember that we didn’t even have an office then. We started off at an office in the Sailor’s Union of the Pacific Building (in San Francisco). Then, we were in Artur’s apartment. Then, an apartment on Delancey Street. And then, above the Pizza Place, which in the middle of summer was so hot that Amy’s (Hammond, VP of Workplace Creative Services) lipstick once melted. 

“We really didn’t feel like a proper company, but every time we moved into a new place, it slowly started to feel a little more grown up. And then, seeing new people wanting to work with us, it felt like we were a real company. Especially when it was a customer who had left and then came to work with us, or an employee who had left Fastly but then came back. This is a place that people want to come to — and that feeling hasn’t gone away.”

—Simon Wistow, Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Initiatives

The infamous Fastly office, conveniently located above an Extreme Pizza.

“My fondest memory is the first time we actually hired movers instead of moving everything ourselves. We moved offices so many times by using trucks or our cars. So it was so great to have people help us. One time, we even moved offices across the street by hand. That included Tyler rolling down a hill in an office chair. And when we were working above the pizza ovens on Folsom street in SF — I couldn’t put my purse on the floor because it was so hot my lipstick would melt. There was actually one point that we had to go buy a swamp cooler that I would have to put ice in to keep us cool. It was very hot.”

—Amy Hammond, VP of Workplace Creative Services

Simon Wistow and Ryan Richards carry a box across the street to Fastly’s new office.

“At one point, there was a huge shortage of SSDs on the market. We were able to procure hundreds of them during this shortage, which is a lot of money. I recall UPS delivering these to us and dropping them off outside of the San Francisco office. For me, it was really strange seeing someone drop off something that was worth thousands of dollars just randomly at the door. I remember that very vividly.”

—Vlad Vuksan, Principal Sales Engineer

The road ahead

“There are so many more problems to solve. We only just got to our initial idea of edge computing. There is just so much more to do. I don’t think there is anywhere else with that type of large vision.”

—Tyler McMullen, Chief Technology Officer

“Thinking forward to the next 5 to 10 years, I'm super thrilled and excited for what we can provide to the world. If you think about how applications should be built to scale — to be globally available, to be fast, secure, and reliable around the world — that's what we should provide to our customers. If they build an application the Fastly way, they should just have their applications work. And we've seen this during the pandemic. Some of our most advanced customers handle the traffic spikes just fine because they've architected the way a modern web application should work.

“What we’re trying to do is help build a better internet, a faster internet, a more equitable internet. Applications should be just as fast anywhere in the world. They should be just as secure anywhere in the world. We’re getting people to build applications in a way that expands access to these applications and allows applications that might not have been written because they wouldn't scale, to be written.” —Artur Bergman, Chief Architect and Co-Founder

The Fastly team staffs a booth at Velocity conference.  

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto