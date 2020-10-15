Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

Hannah Aubry is an advocate for open technologies and ecosystems that benefit humanity. She leads Fast Forward, Fastly's $50 million commitment to support the open internet through open source projects and nonprofits like the Mastodon, Kubernetes, Rust Foundation, and Scratch. She also serves as a core organizer for the CHIditarod, a nonprofit organization fighting food scarcity in Chicago. Find her on Mastodon: @haubles@fosstodon.org.

  • How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice

    Hannah Aubry

    Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Fast Forward: We’re here for the maintainers

    Hannah Aubry

    Join Fastly in our mission to empower the open internet. Learn how we're making a significant impact by supporting projects and the people behind them.

    Cultura

  • Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks

    Hannah Aubry

    The future of the web is Wasm — here's why.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 3 more

  • Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly.

    Prestazioni
    + 2 more

  • Community Spotlight: Una Thompson is Making the Fediverse More Manageable with Jortage

    Hannah Aubry

    Jortage is a communal project that provides object storage and hosting and deduplicates object storage for pool members, reducing everyone's overall storage costs. Learn how they use Fastly to keep costs low and make the Fediverse faster and more engaging.

    Cultura
    + 2 more

  • Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Fastly interviews Neil Hanlon, infrastructure lead of Rocky Linux, an open-source enterprise operating system and member of our Fast Forward Program.

    Cultura
    DevOps

  • Jupyter’s nbviewer.org: Yuvi Panda on open internet values | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    We’re thrilled to welcome Project Jupyter’s nbviewer to our Fast Forward program. To learn more about the Jupyter nbviewer project, and project Jupyter’s values, we sat down with contributor Yuvi Panda.

    Cultura
    DevOps

  • Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together

    Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry

    We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly

    Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry

    Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.

    Clienti
    + 2 more

  • OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.

    Clienti
    + 3 more

  • Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide.

    Clienti
    Prestazioni

  • Creating an Efficient Language with Zig | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to comfortably program it with Zig. Lately there has been a lot of interest in two such (virtual) machines: BPF and WebAssembly.

    Ingegneria
    WebAssembly

  • Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories

    Hannah Aubry

    March 3 marked Fastly’s 10 year incorporation anniversary. In honor of the occasion, we interviewed a few of Fastly’s longest-tenured employees to share their memories and visions for the future.

    Cultura
    Notizie aziendali

  • CEO Srivishnu Piratla on "Tech for Good"

    Hannah Aubry

    Hear from the CEO of Tech for Good, Srivishnu Piratla, as he outlines how teaching computer science skills can support underserved communities and businesses, drive international efforts for connectivity, and inspire the broader tech community to get involved.

    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build

    Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry

    We’ve overhauled our developer solutions content, adding two new content formats and reorganizing our popular recipes and solution patterns. Meet our new code examples, tutorials, demos, and starter kits!

    Notizie aziendali
    Ingegneria

  • Conversations with Devs Building the Modern Internet

    Hannah Aubry

    Andrew Betts, Fastly’s Principal Developer Advocate, gets technical with Spread Group Senior Software Architect, Martin Breest, digging into his team’s creative use of chatbots and A/B testing, and solving challenges around 3D image-mapping at the edge.

    Clienti

  • Dora Militaru debunks Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and those with an unconventional story to share.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    WebAssembly

  • Engage young voters, drive civic engagement | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    DoSomething.org, part of our Open Source and Nonprofit Program, believes in activating young people to support change. And in the face of COVID-19 and a U.S. election year, they’ve imagined all-new ways to connect with users and driver voter engagement.

    Clienti