How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice Hannah Aubry Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet. 15 ottobre 2024

Fast Forward: We’re here for the maintainers Hannah Aubry Join Fastly in our mission to empower the open internet. Learn how we're making a significant impact by supporting projects and the people behind them. 24 giugno 2024

Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks Hannah Aubry The future of the web is Wasm — here's why. 15 dicembre 2023

Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly Hannah Aubry Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly. 30 ottobre 2023

Community Spotlight: Una Thompson is Making the Fediverse More Manageable with Jortage Hannah Aubry Jortage is a communal project that provides object storage and hosting and deduplicates object storage for pool members, reducing everyone's overall storage costs. Learn how they use Fastly to keep costs low and make the Fediverse faster and more engaging. 11 maggio 2023

Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly Hannah Aubry Fastly interviews Neil Hanlon, infrastructure lead of Rocky Linux, an open-source enterprise operating system and member of our Fast Forward Program. 30 gennaio 2023

Jupyter’s nbviewer.org: Yuvi Panda on open internet values | Fastly Hannah Aubry We’re thrilled to welcome Project Jupyter’s nbviewer to our Fast Forward program. To learn more about the Jupyter nbviewer project, and project Jupyter’s values, we sat down with contributor Yuvi Panda. 10 gennaio 2023

Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together. 09 novembre 2022

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. 14 luglio 2022

OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly Hannah Aubry OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation. 14 febbraio 2022

Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly Hannah Aubry The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide. 23 giugno 2021

Creating an Efficient Language with Zig | Fastly Hannah Aubry Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to comfortably program it with Zig. Lately there has been a lot of interest in two such (virtual) machines: BPF and WebAssembly. 12 maggio 2021

Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories Hannah Aubry March 3 marked Fastly’s 10 year incorporation anniversary. In honor of the occasion, we interviewed a few of Fastly’s longest-tenured employees to share their memories and visions for the future. 22 marzo 2021

CEO Srivishnu Piratla on "Tech for Good" Hannah Aubry Hear from the CEO of Tech for Good, Srivishnu Piratla, as he outlines how teaching computer science skills can support underserved communities and businesses, drive international efforts for connectivity, and inspire the broader tech community to get involved. 05 marzo 2021

Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry We’ve overhauled our developer solutions content, adding two new content formats and reorganizing our popular recipes and solution patterns. Meet our new code examples, tutorials, demos, and starter kits! 27 gennaio 2021

Conversations with Devs Building the Modern Internet Hannah Aubry Andrew Betts, Fastly’s Principal Developer Advocate, gets technical with Spread Group Senior Software Architect, Martin Breest, digging into his team’s creative use of chatbots and A/B testing, and solving challenges around 3D image-mapping at the edge. 15 dicembre 2020

Dora Militaru debunks Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly Hannah Aubry In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and those with an unconventional story to share. 04 dicembre 2020