Fastly Joins DIMPACT to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability Eoghan Kelly Fastly joins DIMPACT to help streaming and publishing companies accurately measure and reduce their digital carbon footprints through sustainable edge innovation. 08 luglio 2026

Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti. 07 luglio 2026

Fastly aderisce alla Agentic AI Foundation per contribuire a definire l'interoperabilità dell'IA all'edge Tracy Hinds Fastly aderisce alla Agentic AI Foundation per contribuire allo sviluppo di standard aperti per l'interoperabilità dell'IA all'edge. Ottieni un'esecuzione sicura con latenza inferiore al millisecondo per attività autonome con il nostro Server MCP. 18 maggio 2026

Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge Jesse von Doom Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report. 24 marzo 2026

Preventing outages with resilient architectures Laura Thomson, Inés Sombra, + 1 more Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance. 14 novembre 2025

Fastly premiata per il settimo anno consecutivo come Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata “2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP”, confermando per il settimo anno consecutivo il riconoscimento ottenuto grazie alla fiducia e alle recensioni dei clienti. 01 ottobre 2025

From Climate Week NYC to Fastly’s 100% Renewable Commitment Eoghan Kelly Fastly commits to 100% renewable electricity coverage across its global network and offices, advancing a sustainable internet and supporting customers' climate goals. 29 settembre 2025

Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint Eoghan Kelly Fastly's Sustainability dashboard provides instant access to electricity-related Scope 2 & 3 emissions data. Understand and optimize your digital carbon footprint with ease. 09 settembre 2025

The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions David King Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details. 10 aprile 2025

Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate Shelly Kolvitz Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more! 08 aprile 2025

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ Lorraine Bellon We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025. 20 marzo 2025

Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES James Nguyen, Daniele Corbett Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams. 15 gennaio 2025

Fastly Named to Newsweek Excellence Index 2025 Puja Jaspal Fastly's inclusion in the 2025 Newsweek Excellence Index reflects our dedication to social responsibility and employee well-being, showcasing our commitment to excellence. 19 dicembre 2024

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. 12 dicembre 2024

Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status Mili Mathews Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). 19 novembre 2024

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. 18 novembre 2024

OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem Austin Spires The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe. 24 ottobre 2024

Building a better application DDoS solution Liam Mayron, David King Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape. 22 ottobre 2024

5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC Shelly Kolvitz Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network. 16 settembre 2024