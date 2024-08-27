Notizie aziendali
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Fastly Joins DIMPACT to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability
Fastly joins DIMPACT to help streaming and publishing companies accurately measure and reduce their digital carbon footprints through sustainable edge innovation.
Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge
Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti.
Fastly aderisce alla Agentic AI Foundation per contribuire a definire l'interoperabilità dell'IA all'edge
Fastly aderisce alla Agentic AI Foundation per contribuire allo sviluppo di standard aperti per l'interoperabilità dell'IA all'edge. Ottieni un'esecuzione sicura con latenza inferiore al millisecondo per attività autonome con il nostro Server MCP.
Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge
Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report.
Preventing outages with resilient architectures
Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance.
Fastly premiata per il settimo anno consecutivo come Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™
Fastly è stata nominata “2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP”, confermando per il settimo anno consecutivo il riconoscimento ottenuto grazie alla fiducia e alle recensioni dei clienti.
From Climate Week NYC to Fastly’s 100% Renewable Commitment
Fastly commits to 100% renewable electricity coverage across its global network and offices, advancing a sustainable internet and supporting customers' climate goals.
Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint
Fastly's Sustainability dashboard provides instant access to electricity-related Scope 2 & 3 emissions data. Understand and optimize your digital carbon footprint with ease.
The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions
Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details.
Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate
Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more!
Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF named a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™
We’re proud to announce that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.
Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES
Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.
Fastly Named to Newsweek Excellence Index 2025
Fastly's inclusion in the 2025 Newsweek Excellence Index reflects our dedication to social responsibility and employee well-being, showcasing our commitment to excellence.
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.
Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status
Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.
OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem
The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.
Building a better application DDoS solution
Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.
5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC
Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network.
Guerre tra bot: l'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende
Scopri i risultati del sondaggio che abbiamo sottoposto a 500 responsabili IT e della sicurezza sull'impatto dei bot dannosi sulle aziende. Impara a proteggere efficacemente i tuoi asset digitali.