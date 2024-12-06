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Announcing Fastly Managed CDN

Artur Bergman

Chief Technology Officer und Gründer, Fastly

Produkt

The largest and most innovative organizations in the world have moved away from the limitations of traditional CDNs to highly customized DIY solutions for operational, economic, and security reasons. Over the past 5 years, the explosion of online content delivery has dramatically increased the demand for custom-built content delivery solutions, but in-house CDNs have traditionally been considered a luxury for the top few enterprises. It’s a complex and expensive challenge for most businesses to build and manage an internal CDN without the expertise, scale and cost benefits delivered by a CDN provider.

Today, we’re pleased to announce general availability of the Fastly Managed CDN, a custom-built solution for high-traffic, content-driven businesses that need the benefits of a DIY content delivery solution without dedicating significant internal budget and resources to building their own. The Fastly Managed CDN provides customers like Spotify with full visibility, control and robust security oversight while dramatically reducing delivery and operations costs and improving user experience.

Benefits include:

  • Data at the edge. Customers with large working datasets can deploy Managed CDN caches in the regions where they are needed and keep more data at the edge, ensuring a low-latency, high performance quality of experience for end users, regardless of content type.

  • Security. With the dedicated hardware of a Managed CDN, businesses are able to keep their TLS certificates in their own data centers, segregate content from other customers, and keep full control over the machines, including who can access them.

  • Flexible management. Placing POPs in their own data centers allows businesses to manage network operations costs, data center rates, and bandwidth peering relationships.

  • Private shield. Our Managed CDN allows businesses to push Fastly out as a private shield in front of 100 percent of their content. In this scenario, Fastly acts as the origin — even for multiple CDNs — providing the full advantage of Fastly’s higher cache hit ratio, origin savings, and custom configurability.

To learn more about our Managed CDN solution, send us an email: managed@fastly.com.

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