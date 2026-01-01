Matt Rinehart is a Senior Product Manager at Fastly focusing on several core platform capabilities, including DNS, API Security, and Self-Hosted deployment solutions. He brings broad subject matter expertise in several areas ranging from application performance observability, SRE, team and access management, on-prem deployments, and security from his previous experience at SolarWinds, Netlify, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and more. Starting his tech career in UI engineering, Matt has deep empathy for building better developer experiences.

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